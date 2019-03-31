This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woods falls to Danish outsider in 'stinging' WGC Match Play loss after knocking McIlroy out

Tiger was left hurting after a surprise defeat to Lucas Bjerregaard in Austin.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 11:18 AM
49 minutes ago 1,147 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4569559
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Tiger Woods (file pic).
Tiger Woods (file pic).

TIGER WOODS FELL to a shock final-hole loss against outsider Lucas Bjerregaard in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play quarter-finals — and admitted afterwards that the defeat would “sting for a few days”.

On the same day Woods defeated Rory McIlroy in the last 16, he fell to world number 52 Bjerregaard in Austin.

The two rounds played on Saturday featured the best, and worst, of Woods.

He ultimately exited after he lipped out with a short putt on the final hole.

“I wanted to play tomorrow,” Woods said after his round. “This is going to sting for a few days and I’ll get back after it after that.”

Woods made seven birdies against Bjerregaard, but missed three putts inside five feet. He had been 2up through six holes and still had a one-hole lead teeing off at the par-five 16th. But, that is when favour swung in Bjerregaard’s direction. He eagled the hole to catch up to Woods.

The two were battling it out in tough conditions featuring high winds and cooler temperatures.

“He played well in tough conditions. It was not easy out there,” Woods said. “We both hung around, kind of grinded our way around the golf course. He played the last three holes pretty solidly. He hit it well. He hit a lot of good shots today. He was flighting it well. His natural ball flight is pretty flat. It’s advantageous in these conditions.”

Woods and Bjerregaard were all square after the 16th and 17th holes. On the 18th, Woods recovered from a bunker but failed to sink his putt.

“[I] had a lot of difficult pins out there,” Woods said. “It is match play and they’re going to put the pins on the difficult side, and they did. And we just have to hit good shots.”

Woods will now prepare for the Masters in less than a fortnight. He will make a quick trip to the famed Augusta National Golf Club this week before eventually returning home prior to the first major of the season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    'He's disappointed, but that's not the reason we lost the game'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    LEINSTER
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'We're not short on guts': Ulster ready and willing to drag Leinster into a battle
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie