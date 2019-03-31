Woods falls to Danish outsider in 'stinging' WGC Match Play loss after knocking McIlroy out

TIGER WOODS FELL to a shock final-hole loss against outsider Lucas Bjerregaard in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play quarter-finals — and admitted afterwards that the defeat would “sting for a few days”.

On the same day Woods defeated Rory McIlroy in the last 16, he fell to world number 52 Bjerregaard in Austin.

The two rounds played on Saturday featured the best, and worst, of Woods.

He ultimately exited after he lipped out with a short putt on the final hole.

“I wanted to play tomorrow,” Woods said after his round. “This is going to sting for a few days and I’ll get back after it after that.”

Woods made seven birdies against Bjerregaard, but missed three putts inside five feet. He had been 2up through six holes and still had a one-hole lead teeing off at the par-five 16th. But, that is when favour swung in Bjerregaard’s direction. He eagled the hole to catch up to Woods.

The two were battling it out in tough conditions featuring high winds and cooler temperatures.

“He played well in tough conditions. It was not easy out there,” Woods said. “We both hung around, kind of grinded our way around the golf course. He played the last three holes pretty solidly. He hit it well. He hit a lot of good shots today. He was flighting it well. His natural ball flight is pretty flat. It’s advantageous in these conditions.”

Woods and Bjerregaard were all square after the 16th and 17th holes. On the 18th, Woods recovered from a bunker but failed to sink his putt.

“[I] had a lot of difficult pins out there,” Woods said. “It is match play and they’re going to put the pins on the difficult side, and they did. And we just have to hit good shots.”

Woods will now prepare for the Masters in less than a fortnight. He will make a quick trip to the famed Augusta National Golf Club this week before eventually returning home prior to the first major of the season.

