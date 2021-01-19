BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Tiger Woods facing another spell out after undergoing fifth back operation

The 45-year-old will miss the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 11:21 PM
28 minutes ago 351 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5329893
On the mend: Tiger Woods.
Image: Phelan M. Ebenhack
On the mend: Tiger Woods.
On the mend: Tiger Woods.
Image: Phelan M. Ebenhack

TIGER WOODS HAS undergone surgery on his back to remove a pressurised disc fragment.

Woods, 45, will be sidelined for the Farmers Insurance Open later this month and the Genesis Invitational in February.

The 15-time major winner’s fifth back operation was brought on following discomfort he sustained during the PNC Championship in December.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

A statement published on the American’s social media channels read: “Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurised disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship.

“His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery.”

Woods said: “I look forward to beginning training and am focused on getting back out on tour.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Woods finished seventh in December’s PNC Championship, where he competed alongside his 11-year-old son Charlie.

He last underwent surgery on his back – a spinal fusion operation – in 2017.

Following the surgery, Woods went on to win three times on the PGA Tour, including the 2019 Masters.

But his participation in this year’s major at Augusta International is in some doubt with the tournament taking place from 8 April.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie