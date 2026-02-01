Jason Forde fires a hat-trick as five-star Tipperary romp to 18-point win

National Hurling League Division 1A

Offaly 1-18

Tipperary 5-24

Kevin Egan reports from Glenisk O’Connor Park

PRECISE AND error-free hurling in the first half enabled Tipperary to enjoy a relaxed and comfortable second half in Tullamore this afternoon, as they put Offaly to the sword to move up alongside Cork at the top of Division 1A.

Jake Morris had been the Premier County’s main man in their win over Galway last week, but in his absence, Jason Forde more than stepped into the breach, pillaging 3-10 in a flawless display of shooting.

At the back too, Tipp had plenty of heroes as they marshalled Offaly’s physical threat close to goal very well.

Included in the four changes to the starting Offaly team was the withdrawal of Adam Screeney and Daniel Bourke, with Johnny Kelly deploying Ciarán Cleary and Brian Duignan in the full forward line to give a meaningful physical threat in that sector.

To an extent, that worked, with Eoghan Cahill, Brecon Kavanagh and Ben Conneely foraging and tackling well in the middle third to keep Offaly competitive for the opening 20 minutes.

However, while Tipperary are still some way off championship fitness, their hurling was crisp and accurate and more than any other single factor, that allowed them to build up a five-point half-time advantage. At no point did they overrun or overpower Offaly, but in a game where errors led to big scores, Tipp made precious few.

After a competitive start in which the first four points were shared equally, Offaly were turned over as Andrew Ormond and Josh Keller combined to set up Paddy McCormack for a superb low finish.

Tipp briefly moved five points clear before a route-one clearance broke off Cleary and fell perfectly for Duignan to beat Barry Hogan for close-range. And even after Tipp hit three of the next four points, Offaly kept in the game.

Another turnover proved fatal to whatever lingering hopes Offaly might have had, however. Ben Miller looked to have completed a good turnover win, but then ran into trouble and was dispossessed, setting Andrew Ormond through on goal.

Miller pulled Ormond down, drawing a black card and a penalty that Forde duly rifled to the top corner.

Liam Hoare and Cathal King pointed, reducing the gap to five by half-time. But with the breeze set to favour Tipperary after half-time, that was never likely to be reeled in, and without ever having to engage their higher gears, Tipperary quickly moved out of sight.

After hitting three wides to start the second half — contrasting starkly with just one in the opening 35 minutes — John McGrath’s goal opened the second half scoring, and an Offaly reply was never likely with O’Mara marshalling his square with incredible authority.

In what proved to be a quite lifeless spell of hurling, Darragh Stakelum, Conor Stakelum and Jack Leamy all picked off nice points, but the engine of Tipp’s scoring display was Forde, who was precise from dead balls as well as firing in two late goals to add to Tipperary’s scoring difference.

Scorers for Offaly: Brian Duignan 1-2, Eoghan Cahill 0-4 (0-2f), Daniel Bourke 0-3, Oisín Kelly 0-2, Liam Hoare 0-2f, Dan Ravenhill 0-1, Cathal King 0-1, Luke Watkins 0-1, Adam Screeney 0-1f, Ben Conneely 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 3-10 (1-0 pen, 0-5f, 0-2 65s), John McGrath 1-1, Paddy McCormack 1-0, Conor Stakelum 0-3, Jack Leamy 0-3, Josh Keller 0-2, Darragh Satkelum 0-2, Conor Martin 0-1, Gearóid O’Connor 0-1, Noel McGrath 0-1

OFFALY:

1 Liam Hoare (Carrig & Riverstown)

23 Ruairi Kelly (Lusmagh)

3 Ben Miller (Birr)

2 Patrick Taaffe (Belmont)

5 Dan Ravenhill (Durrow)

4 Ben Conneely (St. Rynagh’s)

7 Brecon Kavanagh (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

8 Luke Watkins (Shinrone)

17 Colin Spain (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

12 Ross Ravenhill (Durrow)

20 Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

10 Conor Doyle (Clara)

14 Oisín Kelly (Belmont)

26 Ciarán Cleary (Shinrone)

11 Brian Duignan (Durrow)

Subs: Cathal King (Carrig & Riverstown) for Watkins (31), Daniel Bourke (Durrow) for R Ravenhill (half-time), Ter Guinan (Kilcormac-Killoughey) for Doyle (half-time), Adam Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey) for Kelly (43), Sam Bourke (Durrow) for Conneely (61 to FT, temp), Daniel Hand (Kilcormac-Killoughey) for Spain (62)

TIPPERARY:

1 Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2 Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross/Ballycahill)

3 Bryan O’Mara (Holycross/Ballycahill)

4 Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

5 Conor Martin (Cappawhite)

6 Craig Morgan (Kilruane McDonaghs)

7 Seamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

8 Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

9 Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10 Josh Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg)

11 Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

12 Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne/Templetuohy)

13 Jack Leamy (Golden/Kilfeacle)

14 Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

15 Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs: John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for McCormack (half-time), Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Keller (half-time), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Ormond (46), Adam Daly (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Morgan (51), Cathal English (Fr. Sheehy’s) for C Stakelum (61).

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim).