'We want to attack it' - Ireland aim to show ambition at Eden Park

THE LAST TWO times Ireland have played the All Blacks, they have struggled to fire a shot.

When they lost in Dublin in 2024, Andy Farrell’s side made just one linebreak.

In 2025 in Chicago, they managed two.

They scored only 13 points in each of those losses. So it’s fair to say that they’re looking to do a lot more damage in attack against the Kiwis this time around at Eden Park. They’d take a 3-0 scoreline if it meant winning, of course, but Ireland are intent on going for it.

The All Blacks’ impressive 52-game unbeaten streak at the Auckland fortress looms over this game, but Ireland are determined not to let it inhibit them.

“It’s a special opportunity,” said Ireland assistant coach Andrew Goodman, who hails from New Zealand. “It’s a massive challenge, but with challenge comes opportunity.

“So, I suppose for myself as a Kiwi, yeah, I’m aware of how special Eden Park is, but also I’m trying to, as a coach and as a Kiwi, motivate the boys. They’re a great bunch of lads. They work so hard.

“We just want to give them a clear, simple game plan so they can go out and attack it and trust their instinct and really get after it, show an ambition to put their game on at Eden Park, and that’s what we want to see as coaches.”

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Goodman said that the experienced senior figures in the Ireland squad can be leaned on by those who haven’t been involved in an occasion like the one that awaits on Saturday in Auckland.

Ireland’s attack has delivered 10 tries in their two Nations Championship games so far, which will have pleased Goodman, who works on their attack with Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton.

There has been good flow in the Irish phase-play attack, while they’re continuing to try to improve their work in transition attack.

“It’s always something we’re looking at, and I suppose it’s been the same on this tour,” said Goodman.

“There’s been patches of some really, really good stuff that we’ve been happy with, but bits that we’re still working on that we want to get more consistent, in terms of the punch we have on the ball, the ability to play to space early, our ability to be really big in those transition moments and to see space and to communicate and use our skill set to get the ball there well.

“So, yes, there’s been evolution, but we’ve still got much more in us that we’re trying to grow week-to-week and we’ve been together for four weeks now, so as a coaching group, as a playing group, we really want to see an improvement in the consistency that we’re putting for our 80-minute performance in terms of our attack this week.”

Tadhg Furlong warming up at King's College. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

So far, the Nations Championship has continued the recent trend of attacks being dominant.

There have been hefty scorelines almost across the board, and Goodman is happy that attack seems to be on top at the moment.

“I think the start to this competition has been amazing, hasn’t it?” he said. “To see the ball movement and the way teams are trying to play and the excitement in transition and counter-attack.

“There’s still good opportunities from set-piece to strike as well. So yeah, it would be a tough place being a D coach at the moment, I’d say.

“I think just the way the breakdown has been reffed a little bit, and it’s a mindset.

“Obviously the kick contest, everyone was a bit sceptical on how it was going to go with the contest [after escorting was clamped down on]. But they are creating scraps and the scraps are creating transition moments, and teams are wanting to play off transition.

“So, I think there’s been a good shift from most teams around the world to have a real crack off the counter-attack and turnover ball.”

With regards to the refereeing of the breakdown, Goodman believes there has been more of a clampdown on negative behaviour there.

“Space has been a big one that the refs are going after, giving space around the offside,” he said.

“So it’s been a positive trend and they are hot on that and it’s something that’s referenced most weeks when referees talk to teams.

“So, it’s a positive thing and the people at the back of tackles and making sure there’s not deliberate slowing down the ball has been good for the game as well.”

Ireland hope it all allows them to make a far greater attacking impact against the Kiwis this time.