This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Declan Browne: 'I've no problem saying it, we all cried, I cried myself in the Hogan Stand'

Tipperary great Declan Browne picks his three favourite GAA games in this week’s episode of Warriors, the GAA podcast for The42 members,

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,157 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5087985

A GLORIOUS BREAKTHROUGH for Tipperary football.

the-tipperary-team-celebrate Tipperary players celebrate their 2011 All-Ireland minor football triumph over Dublin. Source: James Crombie

2011 All-Ireland football final day will be defined by Stephen Cluxton’s late shot that ended Dublin’s wait for Sam Maguire but the curtain-raiser had sparked plenty celebrations as well with a memorable victory.

Tipperary stunned Dublin with Colman Kennedy’s dramatic late goal and it’s one of the games that singled out by Declan Browne in this week’s episode of Warriors, the GAA podcast for The42 members.

We asked the Tipperary football great to select his three favourite GAA matches, be it playing for club or county, or one he was a supporter at.

After a couple days of deliberation, Browne arrived at his final selection and he discussed them with Fintan O’Toole.

The two-time All-Star winner went for a game with his county, the 2002 drawn Munster football final between Tipperary and Cork, when he starred with a brilliant return of 0-8.

declan-browne-and-graham-canty-digital Declan Browne starred for Tipperary against Cork in the drawn 2002 Munster football final.

He talked about how special an occasion it was to play in Croke Park with his club Moyle Rovers in the 2008 All-Ireland junior hurling final against Kilkenny’s Conahy Shamrocks.

And then finally he went for a day as a supporter when Tipperary won that minor decider against Dublin and talked about the emotional significance of the victory.

“I’ve no problem saying it, we all cried, I cried myself in the Hogan Stand. It was something you’d never think, in Tipp football circles you’re hearing Bloody Sunday and you’re hearing the 1930s and the 1920s and the beginning of the century, it was just great to be able to actually get over the line. Like in ’84 Seamus McCarthy’s team, you’d the likes of Brian Burke and John Owens, they were close to Dublin, Jim Stynes, he was playing that day as well.

“An awful lot of work had been done previous years by Philly Ryan and Peter Creedon with minor teams that came so close to winning Munster titles. A lot of work had gone into it, to see the relief and the joy from everyone that was there was brilliant. I was on the last minor team in ’95 to win a Munster title so it was a big gap, 16 years to get to that day.

“It was a day we’ll never forget, obviously with the significance of the Dubs in the senior getting over the line as well. It was a great occasion. To beat Dublin in an All-Ireland minor final in a packed Croke Park was special. Did Tipp rob it? Lady luck came on our side at this stage.

“In Munster, Cork and Kerry just couldn’t handle us in those years. It was amazing the way things had worked out that, there was never a fear of going to play these teams. It was just, ‘Oh Jaysus yeah, we’ll win this’. Whereas in my time you do your best and see where it takes you. This group had it all. They were just pure and utter class.”

Check out this week’s episode of Warriors which is available to members of The42 and let us know your suggestions for future episodes on Twitter at @Warriors_GAA or email sport@the42.ie.

Related Reads

16.04.20 "I was in the bar the day after the All-Ireland saying, 'Jesus this has just happened, hasn't it?'
12.04.20 Quiz: Can you recognise these 2000s All-Ireland football finalists?
05.04.20 Quiz: Can you recognise these 90s All-Ireland football winners?

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie