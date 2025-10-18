More Stories
Philly Ryan [file photo]. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Tipperary GAA pay tribute after sudden death of senior football manager Philly Ryan

The Clonmel Commercials clubman was a stalwart of Tipperary football.
5.50pm, 18 Oct 2025

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE paid tribute to the memory of senior football manager Philly Ryan following his sudden death.

A statement from Tipperary GAA reads that he died “unexpectedly earlier today” and that “his loss will be felt deeply across the GAA community.”

The Clonmel Commercials clubman was a stalwart of Tipperary football, and was appointed as manager of the county footballers in August 2024.

He won multiple Tipperary senior football championship titles — including 1986, 1989, 1990 and 2002. He joined the Tipperary senior panel in 1987 and continued his career until retiring in 2003. As first-choice goalkeeper for Tipperary, he also captained the county side on several occasions, including in his debut year 1990 and in 1995 when Tipperary claimed the All-Ireland Senior B title. 

Paying tribute to his memory, a statement from Tipperary GAA reads:

“Philly’s leadership, genuine commitment and passion for the cause of football in Tipperary were evident both on and off the field. He epitomised the values of dedication, teamwork and unwavering club-and-county loyalty. Under his management, the county football team had shown encouraging signs of progress and ambition.

“Tipperary County Board extends its deepest sympathies to Philly’s wife Anna, son Shane (current Tipperary Senior Football Goalkeeper), daughters Amy and Katie and his extended family, his club (Clonmel Commercials), his colleagues, the Tipperary football panel and the wider GAA community. Details regarding funeral arrangements  will be announced in due course by the family. The County Board urges all supporters and members of the GAA family to show respect and solidarity at this sad time.

“The loss of Philly Ryan is a great blow to Tipperary football. We honour his memory, his service and his love of the game — and we commit to carry forward his legacy of ambition and community spirit.”

