Coolmore Stud owner gifts 14 acres to Tipperary GAA for centre of excellence

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE received a gift of 14 acres from Coolmore Stud owner John Magnier to build a new centre of excellence.

A statement from the Premier County today reads that this project will enable an expansion of Coolmore Morris Park in Thurles where the new training facility will be built.

The move has been described as a “transformative milestone” for Tipperary GAA, with additional sand-based pitches and training facilities in the new development.

“This investment represents a watershed moment for Gaelic games in Tipperary and underscores our long-term commitment to nurturing athletic excellence and supporting the next generation of hurlers and footballers,” Tipperary GAA CEO Murtagh Brennan said today.

“Crucially, this expansion will serve not only our elite teams but the thousands of young boys and girls who represent the future of Tipperary GAA. It will provide a safe, modern and inclusive environment for youth development, physical wellbeing, and personal growth. The wider Tipperary community will also benefit, with this facility acting as a hub for participation, pride and connection across our county.

“Tipperary GAA extends its sincere gratitude to Mr Magnier for his outstanding generosity and vision. We also acknowledge the invaluable support of TD Michael Lowry and Professor Peter Murchan in helping bring this project to fruition.

“This development is not just an enhancement of facilities— it is an investment in the future of our county, our players, and our sporting community. It will ensure that Tipperary GAA continues to flourish and that our athletes have every opportunity to reach their full potential.”