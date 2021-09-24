Tipperary GAA start search for new jersey sponsor

TIPPERARY GAA HAVE confirmed that they have commenced the search for a new jersey sponsor.

The term with current sponsor Teneo will conclude at the end of 2021 after being in place for three years.

The main highlights for the county’s team during that time were the 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling triumph when they defeated Kilkenny to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup and then the 2020 Munster senior football success against Cork, landing the county’s first provincial title in 85 years.

“We have commenced a process to secure a partner that will pick up from our outgoing sponsors Teneo in matching our ambition for the development and success of our games in the county,” stated Tipperary chairman Joe Kennedy.

“The Tipperary brand is among the strongest in Gaelic Games, as results over recent years have shown. In the past three years, our hurlers won an All-Ireland senior hurling title and U-20 title, while last year also showed the depth of Tipperary as a dual county with our famous Munster football final success.

“We also have a strong supply of talent coming from underage ranks, while off the field, our players are excellent ambassadors for Tipperary and the GAA. Tipperary, therefore, continues to be an attractive proposition for potential sponsors so we are really confident about the process underway.”

Thanking the outgoing sponsor, Kennedy added: “Teneo was a great partner for Tipperary and we are hugely grateful for its support. We had three brilliant years, which conclude in December, so this was a very mutually enjoyable and successful tenure. We are also grateful to Teneo that, through its Teneo Sponsorship team, it is bringing expertise to bear in helping us secure the best possible partner for the future.”

