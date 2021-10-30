Thurles Sarsfields dethrone Tipperary champions Kiladangan with Creedon starring

Thurles Sarsfields 1-19

Kiladangan 2-14

PADDY CREEDON AND Aidan McCormack struck over the late points that saw Thurles Sarsfields take down reiging champions Kiladangan in the Tipperary senior hurling semi-final today at Semple Stadium.

An entertaining clash saw Thurles Sarsfields recover from a four-point interval deficit to triumph. They return to the senior hurling showpiece for the first time since 2017, a season where they won their fourth title in succession.

Creedon and McCormack had both impressed with their point-scoring during the game while Conor Stakelum whipped home an early second-half goal to provide a major boost for the winners.

The game had shifted in Kiladangan’s direction decisively in the second quarter as Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour both cracked home goals. McLoughney’s arrived at a stage where Kiladangan trailed 0-8 to 0-3, a superb strike after he caught a long delivery just after the water break.

Then he set up Seymour for the second goal in the 28th minute, an incident that helped them forge in front 2-8 to 0-10 at the interval. Paul Flynn had shown up brightly as Kiladangan hit three points without reply early on but Thurles Sarsfields struck seven points in a row to push them in front by four at the water break.

Conor Stakelum hit two fine points in the second quarter for a Thurles Sarsfields team that had seven different scores in the first half but when Joe Gallagher splits the posts on the cusp of half-time, the defending champions were four to the good.

Scorers for Thurles Sarsfields: Aidan McCormack 0-6 (0-5f), Paddy Creedon 0-5, Conor Stakelum 1-2, Pa Bourke 0-2, Darragh Stakelum, Denis Maher, Stephen Cahill, Ronan Maher 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kiladangan: Bryan McLoughney 1-3 (0-1f), Billy Seymour 1-2 (0-1f, 0-1 ’65), Paul Flynn 0-4, Joe Gallagher 0-3, Willie Connors 0-2.

Thurles Sarsfields

1. Paddy McCormack

2. Paul Maher, 3. Pádraic Maher, 4. Seosamh Ryan

5. David Corbett, 6. Ronan Maher, 7. Jack Derby

8. Stephen Cahill, 9. Michael Cahill

10. Pa Bourke, 11. Conor Stakelum, 12. Aidan McCormack

21. Darragh Stakelum, 14. Denis Maher (captain), 15. Paddy Creedon

Kiladangan

1. Barry Hogan

2. Darragh Flannery, 3. James Quigley, 4. Fergal Hayes

5. Declan McGrath, 6. Alan Flynn, 17. David Sweeney

8. Willie Connors, 9. Tadhg Gallagher

10. Sean Hayes, 11. Joe Gallagher, 12. Billy Seymour

13. Dan O’Meara, 14. Paul Flynn, 15. Bryan McLoughney

Referee: John McCormack

