Noel McGrath: 'To have my son there was one of the greatest things I could have done'

WHEN NOEL MCGRATH first tasted All-Ireland senior glory, he was a teenager.

That was 15 years ago, the youngster firing home a goal as part of a memorable Croke Park day for Tipperary against Kilkenny.

On Sunday he was sharing in another magical day for his county, lofting over the last point of the game and claiming his fourth medal.

Now he is a father and sharing the aftermath with his son Sam elevated the meaning of this victory.

“To be able to have my son there was one of the greatest things I could have done and I lifted the Liam MacCarthy with him in my arms.

“He’s two since March, I have another baby coming in October. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d be able to bring him to Croke Park. To win an All-Ireland with him is unreal.

“That will be something that I will remember forever and that I have forever. In time he’ll see all the pictures from it, he won’t remember it but he’ll have them memories and all those pictures. It’s special for me to be able to do that with him.”

Tipperary’s Noel McGrath lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup with his son Sam. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Life off the pitch is busy for McGrath, who works as a territory manager for MSD Animal Health in the Munster area.

He turns 35 in December and has been a constant presence in the Tipperary squad since 2009. McGrath has not made any decision on whether he will prolong a glittering career but the question has been one he has had to consider in every off-season of late.

“Over the last number of years, at the end of every year, you do think about it. When you’re feeling good about it and when you’re enjoying it, it’s hard to step away, because when you’re gone, you’re gone. You’re not going to come back at my age, when it’s over.

“So I’m delighted I have been able to contribute over the last number of years and especially to be able to be part of it this year. Who knows into the future? There’s no point in me saying here now what I know I’m going to do. I’d love to stay playing forever but I know that can’t happen. We’ll see in time. I’ll go back to the club and see how that goes over the next few months.

“As I said after the semi-final, it never gets old. As long as you’re able to do it and to have days like this, it would keep anyone in good form, and looking to do it again. It’s unreal, it’s unbelievable.”

Tipperary’s Noel McGrath celebrates after the game. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The mental capacity to keep going is key for McGrath.

“You know what, physically-wise, with the way the thing has gone nowadays with S&C, if you’re willing to put in the work, you’ll get your body right. It’s the head more than anything. You have to be willing to get yourself up and to go training every week. That’s probably the hardest part – if you’re able to do that. And if you’re mentally able to do it.

“Because physically, with the way everything has gone, people are keeping themselves fit going to the gym, even if you’re not playing sport. But yeah, mentally I’ve been really, really enjoying it. I never really had that evening where you’re dragging yourself out to training. You’d be looking forward to it and that for me is the part that really keeps you going, that you’re not feeling it as a drag.”

McGrath had a key input in shaping Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning campaign but was largely operating in a changed role off the bench.

“Of course, everyone wants to play. I’m no different, I’d love to be starting. But there’s 38 lads on our panel that would love to start and you have to trust the management that what they’re deciding is the right thing for the team. I go in training and I burst myself every night to be trying to get on that 15. And if you’re not on it, you want to be one of the ones that come on.

“To get on the field and to get involved was unreal. To be able to get that score at the end was a great feeling. It was just nice to be part of it.”

The McGrath family influence extended beyond Noel.

Brian, the youngest of the trio, was also on the panel.

John was in sensational attacking form as he fired 2-2 from play and was fouled for the penalty where Darragh McCarthy netted.

Tipperary’s Brian McGrath, Noel McGrath and John McGrath celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s been very good for us this year,” said Noel.

“He’s had a tough few years where he had been on (the team), he wasn’t on, he was off. But his club form has been unbelievable, especially in the last five or six (years). I think the whole country is seeing that now, how good he’s been over the last six months with Tipperary.”

“That’s a big injury (John tore his Achilles in 2022). He got back from it and he’s flying fit now again and it’s great to see.”

The triumph enshrines McGrath’s status in the pantheon of Tipperary hurling greats.

A fourth All-Ireland medal win places him on a higher tier/

“It’s a nice honour. There’s no point in saying that I didn’t know that if we won, getting to four was the first time since ‘65 or ‘71 that someone has done it. I love hurling and I know a lot about the history of Tipperary so I would have been aware of that.

“Now that’s happened, sure it’s a great feeling and I’m delighted to be one with four. There’s a lot of lads with three and a few with two and more with their first so to be in that category is unreal.

“I’d love to be able to give it a go and have a rattle off it next year again but we’ll go back to the club over the next few months and we’ll battle it out against each other there and see what happens.”

The transformation in the season of team-mate Darragh McCarthy pleased McGrath.

Sent-off against Cork in the opening seconds of the Munster championship, he struck 1-13 on Sunday when the teams renewed acquaintances on the biggest stage.

“He’s had a tough few weeks and months with different things but his form and his attitude and his mood never really changed. He’s one of the most dedicated hurlers you’ll find. He’s always practising.

“Nobody likes to see that happen to a teammate and he had a tough few weeks and months but he gave an exhibition in an All-Ireland final.

“I have great time for him, he’s a lovely young fella and I was delighted that yesterday went the way it did.”

