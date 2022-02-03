Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 3 February 2022
Young guns named in Tipperary and Limerick sides for league openers

James Quigley, Craig Morgan, Dillon Quirke, Ger Browne and Mark Kehoe give the team a youthful look.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 9:21 PM
Tipperary's Dillon Quirke.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

COLM BONNAR HAS named the Tipperary side for his first Allianz Hurling League game as manager.

The Tipperary team to play Laois includes six players that started last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Waterford. 

James Quigley, Craig Morgan, Dillon Quirke, Ger Browne and Mark Kehoe all start, having emerged from recent successful underage sides. Also included is Jake Morris, despite the hamstring injury that forced him off for Maynooth University in the Fitzgibbon Cup on Tuesday night. 

Denis Maher starts at full-forward after enjoying a fine club campaign last year with Thurles Sarsfields. 

The Limerick team to play Wexford on Sunday has also been named, with Colin Coughlan, Cathal O’Neill and Brian O’Grady handed chances to impress.

The Limerick team includes nine starters from the All-Ireland final, including six All-Stars. Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch is the notable absentee from the squad. 

Coughlan takes his place on the half-back line behind the experienced half-forward Gearoid Hegarty, while O’Neill will wear 10 in front of wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes and O’Grady partners Will O’Donoghue at centre-field.

Tipperary (v Laois)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. James Quigley (Kiladangan), 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), 7. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), 9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 11. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 12. Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

13. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 14. Denis Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs: Barry Hogan, Robert Byrne, Paddy Cadell, Seamus Callanan, Cian Darcy, Paul Flynn, Enda Heffernan, Ronan Maher, Brian McGrath, Gearoid O’Connor, Conor Stakelum

Limerick (v Wexford)

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)

10. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), 11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane), 12. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Pat Ryan (Doon), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Subs

16. David McCarthy (Glenroe)
17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Ronan Connolly (Adare)
19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
20. Sean Finn (Bruff)
21. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)
22. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
23. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
24. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
26. Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock)

