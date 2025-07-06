The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
14-man Tipperary defeat Kilkenny in dramatic All-Ireland semi-final clash
Tipperary 4-21
Kilkenny 0-30
TRAILING ON THE scoreboard by a point and then hit by the dismissal of forward Darragh McCarthy, Tipperary’s prospects seemed on the slide in today’s All-Ireland semi-final.
Yet they hung in contention and stunned Kilkenny to advance as substitute Oisin O’Donoghue crashing home a terrific 69th minute goal.
That pushed Tipperary ahead and they defended heroically in injury-time, Robert Doyle blocking a John Donnelly shot on the line late on, as they set up a final meeting with Cork on 20 July.
More to follow…
Kilkenny’s Cian Kenny and Conor Stakelum of Tipperary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-5 (0-4f), Darragh McCarthy 1-2 (0-2f), John McGrath 1-2, Jake Morris 0-4, Oisín O’Donoghue 1-0, Eoghan Connolly 0-3, Conor Stakelum 0-3, Noel McGrath 0-1, Sam O’Farrell 0-1.
Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-11 (0-8f, 0-1 ’65), Martin Keoghan 0-6, Jordan Molloy 0-4, Cian Kenny 0-2, Adrian Mullen 0-2, Eoin Cody 0-2, Billy Ryan 0-2, John Donnelly 0-1.
Tipperary
1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
4. Michael Breen (Ballina), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)
7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore),
8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 24. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)
15. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)
Subs
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Shane Murphy (Glenmore), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid ( Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)
11. Adrian Mullan (Shamrocks Ballyhale). 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
Subs
Referee: James Owens (Wexford)
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Hurling Kilkenny Premier Pride Tipperary