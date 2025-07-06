14-man Tipperary defeat Kilkenny in dramatic All-Ireland semi-final clash

Tipperary 4-21

Kilkenny 0-30

TRAILING ON THE scoreboard by a point and then hit by the dismissal of forward Darragh McCarthy, Tipperary’s prospects seemed on the slide in today’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Yet they hung in contention and stunned Kilkenny to advance as substitute Oisin O’Donoghue crashing home a terrific 69th minute goal.

That pushed Tipperary ahead and they defended heroically in injury-time, Robert Doyle blocking a John Donnelly shot on the line late on, as they set up a final meeting with Cork on 20 July.

More to follow…

Kilkenny’s Cian Kenny and Conor Stakelum of Tipperary. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-5 (0-4f), Darragh McCarthy 1-2 (0-2f), John McGrath 1-2, Jake Morris 0-4, Oisín O’Donoghue 1-0, Eoghan Connolly 0-3, Conor Stakelum 0-3, Noel McGrath 0-1, Sam O’Farrell 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-11 (0-8f, 0-1 ’65), Martin Keoghan 0-6, Jordan Molloy 0-4, Cian Kenny 0-2, Adrian Mullen 0-2, Eoin Cody 0-2, Billy Ryan 0-2, John Donnelly 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

4. Michael Breen (Ballina), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore),

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 24. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

15. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

Subs

26. Alan Tynan (Roscrea) for Ormond (temp) (29)

Ormond for Tynan (31)

21. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for John McGrath (50)

26. Alan Tynan for O’Farrell (53)

25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Connors (57)

22. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) for Stakelum (63)

18. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall) for Ormond (70)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Shane Murphy (Glenmore), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid ( Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) 9. Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

11. Adrian Mullan (Shamrocks Ballyhale). 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs

18. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Shane Murphy (half-time)

23. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown) for Mullen (66)

20. Killian Doyle (Emeralds) for Kenny (70)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)