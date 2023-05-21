John McGrath's late free earns Tipp a pulsating draw with Limerick

Tipperary 0-25

Limerick 0-25

Stephen Barry reports from Semple Stadium

JOHN MCGRATH SHOOK off the disappointment of his late missed free against Cork to snatch a draw against the All-Ireland champions.

What was most remarkable about McGrath’s contribution was he was only introduced in the penultimate minute of the six added. He won the free just inside the 65, brushed off the knock, and stepped up to the plate again. This time, his strike was unerring.

Limerick had been reduced to 14 in the 72nd minute, with Barry Nash receiving a second yellow, while Tipperary boss Liam Cahill was red-carded before the final free after disputing a wrongly flagged line ball against his side. It all ended in some handbags at midfield after the final whistle.

Diarmuid Ryan’s winning point for Clare out west at Cusack Park meant this wasn’t quite do-or-die for the All-Ireland champions but they now need to beat Cork next week.

Cahill asked for his countymen to back this team and the ‘Tipp Tipp Tipp’ chants were pouring down from the stands.

They sang as Noel McGrath slotted a first-minute sideline, when Kyle Hayes was bottled up and Bryan O’Mara blocked down Cian Lynch, and again when debutant keeper Rhys Shelly landed a free from his own 45.

Limerick brought plenty of green all around the town and terraces and they bellowed when their heroes came back to level at 0-6 apiece with three points on the trot. Two of those came from Cathal O’Neill finding pockets of space drifting away from Ronan Maher, who was trying to drop to create an extra man.

They wouldn’t be level again for the remainder of the half as Cahill’s selection gambles seemed to be working.

Shelly’s long-range striking had him on the scoreboard and created another for Mark Kehoe, after a Gearóid O’Connor grab. Eoghan Connolly, another debutant, fed Kehoe for his second of 0-3 as he continued his fine form from the Cork draw.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher’s work-rate forced two frees for Gearóid O’Connor, who slotted six in the first half.

Jake Morris, in particular, was causing trouble for Mike Casey, firing four points from all angles and winning another pointed free.

In the absence of Jason Forde, Morris and Kehoe had seven first-half points between them.

Maher was wrongly penalised for a throw ball the one time Tipp looked likely to stretch the game out to two scores as Limerick never let them out of sight.

With Maher forced to track O’Neill, Aaron Gillane was often isolated in space against Michael Breen but the Ballina blocker did well to hold him out when Gillane tried to round him towards goal.

Gillane, like O’Neill, ended the half with 0-3 as Limerick trailed by 0-15 to 0-12.

We’d seen this before, though, Tipperary leading Limerick at half-time before bending to the champions’ will thereafter.

The green machine started as such, a Gillane free, two more from O’Neill, and Séamus Flanagan put them ahead for the first time since the opening seconds.

Tipp’s shot selection was malfunctioning but they managed to weather the Limerick storm and clip settling scores after Patrick Maher’s pickpocket act to win a free for O’Connor and Kehoe’s great pick-out of McGrath in space.

Tipp held a lead for another 15 minutes but it was never more than two as Conor Bowe burst off the bench for three points.

When Limerick threatened the net, Gearóid Hegarty shot weakly wide and Cathal Barrett, on the ground, trapped a ball to deny Flanagan a run on goal.

After a Tom Morrissey leveller, O’Connor (free) and Bowe moved Tipp back ahead.

Graeme Mulcahy showed signs of his best off the bench, scoring one and winning a free for Diarmaid Byrnes to convert.

James Crombie / INPHO Gearoid Hegarty, Cathal O'Neill and Darragh O'Donovan with Seamus Kennedy of Tipperary. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Séamus Callanan looked the match-winner in the 73rd minute after intercepting Byrnes for a point but Mulcahy added his second and created another for Morrissey to jump ahead entering the final minute.

But Tipp had one more card left to play.

Scorers for Tipperary: Gearóid O’Connor 0-9 (8f), Jake Morris 0-5, Mark Kehoe 0-3, Conor Bowe 0-3, Noel McGrath 0-2 (1 s/l), Rhys Shelly 0-1 (f), Séamus Callanan 0-1, John McGrath 0-1 (f).

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-6 (3f), Cathal O’Neill 0-5, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-4 (3f), Tom Morrissey 0-4, Séamus Flanagan 0-2, Graeme Mulcahy 0-2, Declan Hannon 0-1, Peter Casey 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 3. Michael Breen (Ballina), 2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 9. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

10. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

8. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, captain) 14. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetouhy)

11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), 15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs

18. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch) for P Maher (12-14, blood)

18. Callanan for Tynan (46)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for P Maher (53)

23. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Barrett (60, temporary)

25. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Stakelum (69)

26. Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons) for O’Connor (70)

24. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for N McGrath (70+5)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare, captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

14. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 25. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

Subs

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Lynch (50)

18. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (57)

23. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Flanagan (61)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Neill (64)

22. Richie English (Doon) for M Casey (65)

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin)