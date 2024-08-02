Advertisement
Perenara will join Black Rams Tokyo at the end of the year. James Foy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire/Alamy Stock Photo
tokyo drift

All Blacks scrum-half Perenara agrees three-year deal to play in Japan

Perenara has played 81 Tests and is in the All Blacks squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship.
3.12pm, 2 Aug 2024
ALL BLACKS SCRUM-HALF TJ Perenara has signed a three-year contract to play club rugby in Japan.

The 32-year-old, who has played 81 Tests, will join Japan League One side Black Rams Tokyo at the end of the year.

Perenara is in the New Zealand squad for the Rugby Championship with the All Blacks hosting Argentina in their first match on 10 August in Wellington.

His move to Japan ends a 12-year spell with Super Rugby side Wellington Hurricanes.

“I’m excited to embark on a new journey with the Black Rams Tokyo in Japan,” Perenara said in a statement.

“It’s a new chapter for my family and I, after an incredible 12 years with the Hurricanes.”

Perenara debuted for the All Blacks in 2014, and was part of the Rugby World Cup-winning side one year later.

He forced his way back into the New Zealand side for the Test series win over England last month after more than a year on the sidelines with an Achilles tendon injury.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity in the black jersey and as long as I can I’ll keep competing and contributing to the All Blacks,” Perenara said.

Perenara holds the current record for the most tries in Super Rugby, touching down 63 times for the Hurricanes since 2012.

He was also a key part of the team’s title-winning run in 2016.

Hurricanes head coach Clark Laidlaw said he was sad to see Perenara leave, but acknowledged the legacy the scrum-half leaves behind.

“For us, he’s set the standard on and off the field around preparation and how competitive you need to be to win,” said Laidlaw.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
