BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Tom Brady signs contract extension with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers.

By Press Association Friday 12 Mar 2021, 8:55 PM
22 minutes ago 765 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5380262
Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Image: Cliff Welch
Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Image: Cliff Welch

QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY has signed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers though the 2022 season.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in February.

The 43-year-old had previously won the Super Bowl six times during his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

“In pursuit of 8…LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together,” Brady wrote on Twitter above an image of him appearing to sign the contract.

Brady ranks first in NFL in history in touchdown passes (581) and second to Drew Brees in passing yards (79,204).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He started all 20 games for the Buccaneers in 2020-21 and led them on a team-record eight-game winning streak that culminated in Super Bowl LV, where Tampa Bay became the first team ever to win the Super Bowl at their own home stadium.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie