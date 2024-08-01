Advertisement
Tom Fannon. Andrea Masini/INPHO
Splash and Dash

Tom Fannon breaks Irish record again but just misses out on 50m Freestyle final

Fannon was 0.1 second shy of progression in Paris.
8.07pm, 1 Aug 2024
IRELAND’S TOM FANNON has agonisingly missed out on a spot in the Men’s 50m Freestyle final at the 2024 Olympic Games after another brilliant swim.

Fannon broke the Irish record for the second time today, clocking 21.74 in a fourth-placed semi-final finish at the La Defense Arena. He was 10th overall, ultimately 0.1 second shy of progression.

Cayman Island’s Jordan Crooks won Fannon’s semi-final in 21.54, while Caleb Dressel of USA and Frenchman Maxime Grousset were second and third respectively.

Fannon faced a nervy wait for the result of the second semi-final, from which five advanced. Great Britain’s Benjamin Proud won in a time of 21.38.

France’s Florent Manaudou claimed the eighth ‘Splash and Dash’ final qualifying spot in 21.64.

“It’s hard because I’m really happy with it, it’s a PB, but also you want to make a final,” Fannon told RTÉ afterwards. “Considering this is my first Games and that’s such a stacked field, I’m happy with 10th position.

“It’s annoying because I think if I swim that race again, I’d go faster. There’s some things that I didn’t quite like about that race, that was more to do with when I stepped up the gears. I think I left it a little bit too late — and that’s one of the worst feelings, getting out and going, ‘Ugh, could have done this,’ but I have to be happy.

“First Games, semi-final, almost a final, two Irish records, PB.”

“I’m going to celebrate this because it is a victory,” he added. “And then head down for the next four years, try and get a medal. That’s the goal.”

This morning, Fannon clocked 21.79 seconds to win his heat

