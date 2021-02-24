BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

Tributes paid after the passing of Tom Foley, trainer of the legendary Danoli

Foley trained the popular winner at Cheltenham in 1994.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 9:14 PM
11 minutes ago 372 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5364411

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the passing of Tom Foley, the popular Irish racing figure who trained Danoli.

danoli-with-tom-foley-at-his-yard-in-county-carlow Tom Foley with Danoli in his yard in Carlow in 1996. Source: © Tom Honan/INPHO

The Carlow based trainer was aged 74 and is best known for the success of Danoli in the 1990s.

Willie Mullins paid tribute to Foley when speaking to the Racing Post this evening, describing Foley as ‘a gentleman, the salt of the earth. He knew how to train a good horse when he got one.’

Danoli won 17 races with the standout success coming at the 1994 Cheltenham Festival in the Sun Alliances Novices’ Hurdle under Charlie Swan and then in 1997 he captured the Hennessy Gold Cup at Leopardstown in a thrilling finish.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie