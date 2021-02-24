Tributes paid after the passing of Tom Foley, trainer of the legendary Danoli

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the passing of Tom Foley, the popular Irish racing figure who trained Danoli.

Tom Foley with Danoli in his yard in Carlow in 1996. Source: © Tom Honan/INPHO

The Carlow based trainer was aged 74 and is best known for the success of Danoli in the 1990s.

Willie Mullins paid tribute to Foley when speaking to the Racing Post this evening, describing Foley as ‘a gentleman, the salt of the earth. He knew how to train a good horse when he got one.’

So sorry to hear of the passing of local trainer Tom Foley - a great friend to Gowran Park. He and Danilo gave us our largest ever attendance at the track on @REDMILLSHorse Day 1996. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/eJ8owOMcbV — Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) February 24, 2021

Sad to hear passing of Tom Foley. Prayers for Goretti and Family. A mighty character and brilliant trainer,Danoli being the highlight. What a day at Cheltenham in 1994. Hairs on the back of the neck stuff. Rest In Peace Tom. pic.twitter.com/vwQLSOKbXN — Pat Healy (@patcashhealy) February 24, 2021

Very sad news that Tom Foley has passed away, legendary trainer of the great Danoli. Condolences to all friends and family. pic.twitter.com/1aSOgLwswh — The Irish Field (@TheIrishField) February 24, 2021

Danoli won 17 races with the standout success coming at the 1994 Cheltenham Festival in the Sun Alliances Novices’ Hurdle under Charlie Swan and then in 1997 he captured the Hennessy Gold Cup at Leopardstown in a thrilling finish.

Sad to hear of Tom Foley's death. Our condolences to all his family and friends. What a day he, Charlie Swan and Danoli gave us at the Cheltenham Festival in 1994. pic.twitter.com/hP61RxVlHZ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 24, 2021

And here was the Tom Foley-trained Danoli raising the roof at @LeopardstownRC in 1997 when winning the Irish Gold Cup. #RIPTom pic.twitter.com/ei0fvBaIV8 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 24, 2021

