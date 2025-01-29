Advertisement
More Stories
Tom McKibbin (file photo). Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeGolf

Tom McKibbin's move to LIV Golf is officially confirmed

McKibbin will join a team that features Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.
10.46pm, 29 Jan 2025
3

TOM MCKIBBIN’S MOVE to LIV Golf has been officially confirmed as he is set to join Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team.

In a post on X this afternoon, Rahm announced that McKibbin would be joining him on a team that also features Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surrat.

“Tom McKibbin, welcome to  the team, let’s go.”

McKibbin is now in line to feature in the LIV Golf League, which begins its fourth season at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia next week on 6 February.

Speculation over McKibbin’s move had first emerged earlier this month. The 22-year-old secured a PGA Tour card at the final event of the DP World Tour last November, but has now opted to join the LIV Tour instead.

The highly-rated golfer is a product of Holywood Golf Club, like Rory McIlroy. He won his first event on the DP World Tour in June 2023 at the Porsche European Open.

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie