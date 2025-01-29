Tom McKibbin's move to LIV Golf is officially confirmed

TOM MCKIBBIN’S MOVE to LIV Golf has been officially confirmed as he is set to join Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII team.

In a post on X this afternoon, Rahm announced that McKibbin would be joining him on a team that also features Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surrat.

“Tom McKibbin, welcome to the team, let’s go.”

McKibbin is now in line to feature in the LIV Golf League, which begins its fourth season at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia next week on 6 February.

Speculation over McKibbin’s move had first emerged earlier this month. The 22-year-old secured a PGA Tour card at the final event of the DP World Tour last November, but has now opted to join the LIV Tour instead.

The highly-rated golfer is a product of Holywood Golf Club, like Rory McIlroy. He won his first event on the DP World Tour in June 2023 at the Porsche European Open.