McKibbin six off lead at Open de España with invites to Masters and The Open on the line

TOM McKIBBIN IS six shots off the lead going into the final round of the Open de España tomorrow.

England’s Marco Penge has a commanding four-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard and looks set to earn an invitation to the Masters and The Open as a result.

Only a stunning turnaround for McKibbin will see him pip Penge to the post for those Majors.

While he travels to New Delhi with Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Conor Purcell for next week’s inaugural DP World India Championship, the 22-year-old took on the Irish challenge alone in Madrid this weekend after Lowry missed the cut and Purcell was forced to withdraw on Thursday.

McKibbin sits fifth on 10-under par with five players bunched together below him on nine-under and USA’s Patrick Reed one of two players a shot clear on 11-under par.

Full leaderboard here.

Penge has a four-shot advantage at the top of the leaderboard and McKibbin – whose LIV Golf teammate Jon Rahm is well back in a share of 28th on four-under – will be hoping his back nine today provides a blueprint for a Sunday charge.

He produced four birdies after the turn although there was a bogey on the 12th.

Penge, meanwhile had a round that featured eight birdies and a single bogey to take control.