Northampton's Tom Wood handed three-week ban for JVDF hit

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS BACK row Tom Wood has been given a three-week ban for his dangerous clear-out of Josh van der Flier during their Champions Cup loss away to Leinster on Saturday.

The incident was reviewed by referee Pierre Brousset late in the second half, but no action was taken against the flanker until he was cited for a disciplinary hearing.

That hearing took place today and upheld the citing complaint that stated the Saints man had ‘made contact with Van der Flier’s neck and head area in a dangerous manner which warranted a red card.’

The disciplinary panel deemed the offence worthy of a mid-range entry-point sanction of four weeks, which was reduced by one week on account of his guilty plea and show of remorse. The three-week ban will leave Wood free to play again when Leinster visit Franklin’s Gardens on 15 January.