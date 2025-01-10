Shelbourne appoint former Dublin GAA star Tomás Quinn as CEO

FORMER DUBLIN GAA star Tomás Quinn has been appointed as Shelbourne’s new chief executive officer, the League of Ireland champions have confirmed.

Quinn, who has been Dublin GAA’s commercial and marketing director since 2013, will replace Barry Mocke who departed Shels last week after spending 18 months as CEO.

“I’m thrilled to join Shelbourne FC at such an exciting time in the club’s journey,” said Quinn, who won a football All-Ireland with the Dubs and two All-Ireland club titles with St Vincent’s.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board, the staff and the fans to build on last year’s achievements and taking a leadership role in continuing to lay the foundations for many years of future success and stability.

“Shelbourne is a club with a proud history and strong community ethos”, added Quinn, “and I’m enthused to deepen the connection between the club, its community, its partners and its growing fan base.

“Coming in to the club at this time in its illustrious history is a privilege and it is an immense honour to lead this Dublin institution as CEO.”

Shelbourne co-owner Neil Doyle added of Quinn’s appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Tomás to Shelbourne FC – I know he will be central in capitalising on the club’s momentum over the coming years.

“His appointment will support our continued drive to elevate all aspects of the club’s performance and further strengthen our engagement with fans and the local community.

“Tomás understands what it means to be a football fan, a commercial leader and an elite sportsperson – a unique combination which equips him to lead the next chapter in the club’s development.”