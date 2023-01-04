Underdog Munster champions 'can do damage' against All-Ireland favourites Kilmacud Crokes

FOR TOMMY WALSH, bonus territory doesn’t quite capture what an All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin giants Kilmacud Crokes means for his Kerry club Kerins O’Rahillys.

And on the few occasions when Sunday’s final-four showdown comes up during a press call, Walsh keeps circling back to roughly the same answer. Indeed, their opponents have the favourites tag for this clash, but Kerins O’Rahilly’s won’t be daunted by the hype. Despite being the challengers, they have All-Ireland final credentials too.

They won their first senior Munster title just before Christmas, and they have no intention of leaving the stage quietly or contentedly with their lot.

“The reality is we might never get to this position again so you want to take the opportunities that are in front of you,” Walsh begins.

“Yes we’re playing a really strong team in Croke Park on Sunday, heavily fancied and deservedly so but we’ve a lot of quality footballers on our team. So if they strike form, they could do damage, and that’s our goal going up there.

“To play a good game, for lads to play their team role, to get enough guys playing well and I think if we can, we have a real chance. We’ve obviously done a lot of work on Kilmacud, but the most important thing going up there is that we focus on ourselves.

“Over the last couple of games, we haven’t played to our potential – it’s good that we snuck over the line – but we feel if we can get guys playing well, that we’ve a real shot.”

Walsh was at the core of that provincial final success against Limerick’s Newcastle West. He scored 1-1 and also set-up Barry John Keane’s goal which ultimately paved the way for their historic one-point win. It was a particularly gratifying day for Walsh who missed out on Kerins O’Rahillys’ previous Munster final appearance in 2009, when they were narrowly defeated by Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

Thirteen years on from that missed opportunity, Walsh made up for lost time with a menacing performance from the edge of the square. That’s where he typically produces his best work.

“I think it’s about having players who are good enough to deliver the ball and do it from the right area,” says Walsh about their use of the long-ball tactic.

“I think the days of just turning around from the middle of the field and lumping it in will work sometimes but more often than not it doesn’t, and particularly the way defences are set up with bodies back and you can often have someone free inside in the full-forward line but for the likes of Jack Savage or David Moran, they can generally hit the right spot so it’s up to me to win it.”

The early days of January are an awkward time to be facing into the final stages of a championship and Walsh’s teammates have overcome some challenges recently in order to honour their commitments. Such efforts are what is required when facing such a rare shot at reaching an All-Ireland final.

“A few fellas had holidays planned,” says Walsh, “So they had to park them and stay around for the Christmas period which was a big sacrifice to make.”

“There are people coming [to Croke Park] from all over the country. I think you’re going to meet many a Kerins O’Rahilly or Tralee person. Anyone with any affiliation to the club will be coming across to Croke Park I’d imagine.

“When we run out on Croke Park on Sunday, it’ll be one of the best days of my sporting career by a distance, whatever happens after that. Because I’ll just be so proud to be running out there with those guys, guys that we’ve battled with over the last couple of years, through really, really bad days. And some good days. It’ll be a great occasion. But the most important thing is that we get a performance out of ourselves and we do ourselves justice on the day.”

