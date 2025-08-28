Tottenham join race to sign €70 million-rated Dutch star

Updated at 16.34

RB LEIPZIG have given Xavi Simons permission to miss training and travel to London to finalise his future after Tottenham joined the race for his signature, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea have led the pursuit of Simons all summer, and Stamford Bridge has been the favoured destination of the Netherlands international, but with no transfer agreed, it has opened the door for Spurs to act.

Tottenham are in desperate need of reinforcements in attacking positions and have turned their attention to Simons, who has been allowed to leave Leipzig’s training base and fly to England for meetings with Premier League clubs to resolve his future before Monday’s transfer deadline, PA understands.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank has been on the hunt for a new number 10 since he was appointed in June, with a failed pursuit of Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White earlier this summer followed by Arsenal being able to hijack a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze last week.

Tottenham were rocked in between by a serious knee injury to James Maddison, which will sideline the England international for the majority of this season.

Frank has repeatedly expressed confidence that Spurs would boost their squad, and after talks with Manchester City over Savinho cooled this week, the club’s focus swiftly shifted to Simons.

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, versatile attacker Simons moved to Paris St Germain in 2019 as a teenager before he made headlines during a productive loan spell at PSV in the 2022-23 campaign.

Simons would spend the next two seasons at Leipzig, scoring 22 goals in 78 appearances before his move was made permanent earlier this year.

However, with Leipzig willing to let the 22-year-old, reportedly valued at around €70 million, leave for a substantial fee, Tottenham have entered the race for his signature and will hope to secure a much-needed attacking addition before the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, AC Milan are close to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku for around £36 million (€42 million), the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, has been given permission to travel to Italy for a medical as details of the move are finalised.

The move to Serie A brings to an end a frustrating two years that followed a £52m (€60m) move from RB Leipzig in 2023, with injury having badly disrupted his first campaign before struggling to break into the team last season under Enzo Maresca.

He has not been in the squad for either of the Blues’ first two games of the Premier League season, with Maresca having made it clear he is not a part of his plans.

Initially signed as the solution to the club’s lack of a proven goalscorer, he sustained a serious knee injury during a pre-season fixture against Borussia Dortmund shortly after joining, eventually going on to make only 11 Premier League appearances in his first season.

He struggled for starts in the league last season under Maresca, with most of his appearances coming in cup competitions and in the club’s successful Conference League campaign.

Once the move goes through it will free up Chelsea’s hand as they seek to finalise deals for Simons and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Any deal for Simons could also be contingent on a resolution to Nicolas Jackson’s future.

Bayern Munich have made a loan bid to take the striker off Chelsea’s hands, but with the club preferring a permanent sale for the Senegal international, PA understands that Newcastle, Aston Villa and Napoli all remain in the race to sign him.

Jackson’s future is further complicated by the stand-off between Newcastle and Alexander Isak, with the club awaiting a resolution to the stand-off before deciding whether to formally approach Chelsea.