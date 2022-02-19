Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 February 2022
Advertisement

Harry Kane scores twice as Tottenham beat Manchester City to blow title race open

Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

By AFP Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 4,200 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5688095
Kane celebrates Tottenham's third goal.
Image: PA
Kane celebrates Tottenham's third goal.
Kane celebrates Tottenham's third goal.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY’S FAILED pursuit of Harry Kane came back to haunt them as the England captain scored twice to secure Tottenham a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad which blew the Premier League title race back open.

Kane’s header deep into stoppage time seconds after the hosts had levelled through Riyad Mahrez’s penalty inflicted City’s first league defeat in 16 games.

Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

The contrast in form between the sides could not have been starker as Tottenham had lost their previous three league games.

But Antonio Conte avoided losing four on the bounce for the first time in his managerial career thanks to a dogged defensive display enlightened by flashes of brilliance by Kane and Son Heung-min on the break.

Had Kane had his way last summer, he would have been lining up in blue rather than Tottenham white.

He was City’s prime target to replace club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, but it was Kane’s playmaking ability that caught the eye in the first half.

Conte claimed Tottenham had been weakened in the January transfer window in his latest withering take on the ability of his squad to Italian media this week.

Both of Spurs’ January signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski started and it was the Swede who gave the visitors a dream start.

Kane’s sumptuous through ball broke City’s offside trap and Son unselfishly squared for Kulusevski to slot into an unguarded net after just four minutes.

City boss Pep Guardiola was also critical of his side’s performance despite what he described as “a dream” 5-0 win away to Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek.

This time some sloppiness from the English champions was punished as they took 20 minutes to awaken from their slumber.

Joao Cancelo saw two efforts fly just wide either side of an Ilkay Gundogan strike that came back off the post as Spurs were penned back inside their final third.

The pressure finally told thanks to the latest error from Spurs captain Hugo Lloris in recent weeks on his 400th appearance for the club.

Lloris spilled Raheem Sterling’s cross under pressure from Kevin De Bruyne and Gundogan swept home the rebound.

For all City’s possession, Kane and Son were always a menace on the counter-attack and they combined to brilliant effect to put Tottenham back in front just before the hour mark.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Kane started the move inside his own half before racing forward to meet the South Korean’s cross with a cool finish for just his sixth league goal of the season.

Only a fine save from Ederson denied Kane a second moments later as again a Son pass split the City defence wide open.

Kane did have the ball in the net for a second time on 74 minutes when he swept home from Kulusevski’s cross with the aid of a deflection.

But in a role reversal of the dramatic scenes when City were denied a stoppage time winner in a Champions League quarter-final between the sides three years ago, this time VAR intervened to City’s benefit for offside against Kulusevski.

At the other end Lloris made amends for his earlier error with an incredible finger tip stop to turn Gundogan’s goal bound effort behind.

City thought they had at least snatched a point when another VAR check saw a penalty awarded for handball by Cristian Romero and Mahrez fired high past Lloris.

But there was one final twist in the tale as Kulusevski’s teasing cross was met with a towering header by Kane for a 95th minute winner that gives Spurs’ ambitions of qualifying for next season’s Champions League new life.

Conte’s men move up to seventh and close to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand to come.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie