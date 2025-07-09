Pogacar into yellow as Evenepoel wins Tour de France time trial

BELGIAN RIDER REMCO Evenepoel won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, a 33km time trial around Caen that saw Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar take the yellow jersey from Mathieu van der Poel.

World and Olympic champion Evenepoel finished 16 seconds quicker than Pogacar with the Italian Edoardo Affini 33sec off the stage lead in third.

Pogacar now leads the general classification with a 42sec advantage over Evenepoel.

Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard, who began the day just 8sec behind the yellow jersey Van der Poel, had a poor day as the Dane could only finish 13th in the stage — 1min 21sec behind Evenepoel — to slip to 1min 13sec behind Pogacar in the new standings.

Dutchman Van der Poel also struggled to maintain the pace, coming in 18th, 1min 44sec behind the winner, dropping him down to sixth overall.

