Tralee CBS, St Kieran's and Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar claim schools senior titles

Munster SAFC (Corn Uí Mhuiri) final

Tralee CBS 2-19 High School Clonmel 1-13

Leinster SAHC (Corn Uí Dhuill) final

St Kieran’s College 2-25 Kilkenny CBS 0-10

Leinster SAFC (Br Bosco Cup) final

Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar 3-16 Marist College Athlone 2-13

TRALEE CBS ARE back on top in Munster colleges football, the Marc Ó Sé-managed side claiming the Corn Uí Mhuiri title today.

The Kerry outfit had nine points to spare over Tipperary’s High School Clonmel in the final in Mallow to land their first title since 2020.

The winners laid the foundations for success in the opening period, ahead 0-11 to 0-3 at the break, and then Eoin O’Flaherty netted early in the second half.

Their Tipperary opponents fought back with Luke Foley, who finished with 0-7, to the fore and Mikey McGuire found the net to cut the gap to three.

But Tralee CBS pulled clear late on with Gearóid White grabbing a goal. Ronan Carroll, Ballymacelligott All-Ireland club junior winner Máirtín McKivergan, and Nick Lacey, contributed 0-14 overall between them as they advanced to the Hogan Cup semi-final against the Connacht champions, St Gerald’s or St Muredach’s.

The other Hogan Cup semi-final will see Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar face the victors of tomorrow’s MacRory Cup final in Ulster, Abbey CBS Newry against St Patrick’s Dungannon.

Coláiste Mhuire won today’s Westmeath derby by six points against Marist Athlone in the Leinster final to claim the Brother Bosco Cup. Will Scahill, Conor Cleary, and Eoin Meehan netted for the vitors, while James McHugh raised two green flags for Marist College.

In hurling, St Kieran’s cruised to their latest Leinster senior final success, defeating local rivals Kilkenny CBS by 2-25 to 0-10 in Nowlan Park.

They now face the losers of tomorrow’s Connacht final (St Raphael’s Loughrea v Presentation Athenry) in the All-Ireland quarter-final with Harty Cup champions Nenagh CBS awaiting in the semi-final.

On the other side of the Croke Cup draw, it will be St Flannan’s Ennis against Kilkenny CBS in the quarter-final, with the Connacht champions through to the semi-final.