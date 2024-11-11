Alexander-Arnold to miss Ireland clash with hamstring injury

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD has been ruled out of Sunday’s Uefa Nations League meeting between England and Ireland with a hamstring injury.

However, Liverpool have been handed a major boost with the news that the injury is not serious and will likely only sideline their star for two weeks.

It’s understood that scans have revealed the problem which forced him off in the first half of Saturday’s victory over Aston Villa is rated as a low grade issue.

It is believed the defender’s early intervention in signalling to the bench the need to come off in the 25th minute limited the damage.

Although he will miss England’s double-header against Greece and Ireland, the expected timeline would give him a chance of making his return when the Premier League leaders’ campaign resumes at Southampton on 24 November.

However, with Real Madrid due to visit in the Champions League the following Wednesday and title rivals Manchester City arriving at Anfield four days later, head coach Arne Slot may opt to field Conor Bradley against Saints to allow Alexander-Arnold more recovery time.