Tyrone champions march on after penalty shootout drama, All-Ireland holders Corofin go 48 games unbeaten

IT TOOK A penalty shootout, but reigning champions Trillick have booked their place in the 2020 Tyrone senior football championship semi-finals.

The first of the county’s quarter-final showdowns came right down to the wire at Healy Park, but Trillick edged out 2016 champions Killyclogher at the death.

Goalkeeper Ryan Kelly made the all-important save as Trillick won 4-3 from the spot, after an entertaining 60 minutes and extra-time couldn’t separate the sides.

To make the victory even sweeter for the winners, Trillick took their shot at redemption after losing the first-ever penalty shootout in an Ulster club game last year. Tonight’s came as the first shootout in the Tyrone SFC, and the first shown live on television, courtesy of TG4.

There were several Red Hand stars on show across the board, with Mattie Donnelly, Lee Brennan – who left the Tyrone panel last year — and his brother Rory leading the way for Trillick. Key forward Mark Bradley and the McCann brothers, Tiernan and Conall, inspired Killyglogher.

Mark Bradley starred for Killyclogher. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Early goals from Killyclogher’s Mark Hayes, and Daniel McDonnell at the other end, had the scoreline reading 1-8 to 1-6 in favour of Trillick at half time.

A 35th-minute Bradley goal meant game on and it was tit-for-tat from there, a 53rd-minute Trillick point from Liam Gray making it 1-14 to 2-11 and ultimately bringing the game to extra time.

That extra period finished 1-16 to 2-13, Lee Brennan levelling matters, though Trillick kicked several wides. Then followed the penalty drama in what was a repeat of the 2015 final.

A shootout nod must also go to Killyclogher keeper Oran Grimes, who produced an excellent save to deny Brennan before stepping up and finishing his own penalty top-corner straight afterwards. Though it wasn’t his side’s day, as his counterpart Kelly hd the last say.

Elsewhere, reigning All-Ireland champions Corofin maintained their perfect start to the 2020 Galway senior football championship, securing their spot in the knockout stages of the competition after a 10-point win over An Ceathrú Rua.

The Tribe kingpins, who are chasing their eighth county title in-a-row, were 0-16 to 0-6 winners in the last of their group games, and stretched their unbeaten Galway championship run to 48 games.

Having recorded big wins over both Monivea/Abbey and All-Ireland intermediate champions Oughterard, Kevin O’Brien’s side were already on course to reach the knockout stages.

And they enjoyed another routine victory at Pearse Stadium this evening, with Michéal Lundy and Ian Burke turning in impressive performances.

Corofin are reigning All-Ireland champions. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Elsewhere in the Galway SFC, Annaghdown were 1-15 to 1-11 winners over Michael Breathnach.

In Cavan, Cavan Gaels put on a convincing performance as they beat Ramor United 2-19 to 0-15 in the first of the championship quarter-finals, Luke Molloy and Robert Maloney Derham scoring early second-half goals in Kingspan Breffni Park.

In Meath, Wolfe Tones were 5-9 to 0-15 winners over Moynalvey in Skryne, while Ederney St Joseph’s progress to the last four in Fermanagh after their 1-11 to 2-2 win over Belnaleck.

Abbeylara were three-point winners over Dromard in the Longford SFC, and Westmeath side Caulry stay senior for 2021 after their hard-fought relegation semi-final win over Castledaly.

