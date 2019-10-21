This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trippier: Diego Costa calls me 'Rooney' 10 times a day

The England international has opened up on his summer move to Atletico and how he has adapted to life in the Spanish capital.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Oct 2019, 7:30 PM
37 minutes ago 2,123 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4861386
Kieran Trippier (left) and Diego Costa.
Kieran Trippier (left) and Diego Costa.
Kieran Trippier (left) and Diego Costa.

ATLETICO MADRID DEFENDER Kieran Trippier has said Diego Costa is the ‘funniest player’ he has ever played with.

The 29-year-old joined the Spanish side last summer, ending his four-year stint with Tottenham, and has been speaking about his new life in La Liga.

Among Trippier’s new team-mates at Atletico is Costa, a man well known among English football fans for his feisty character during his time with Chelsea.

But, in a recent interview, Tripper said there is much more to the forward’s personality than the confrontational persona he often shows on the pitch.

“He calls me Rooney 10 times a day,” Trippier said in an interview with Marca.

“He does it all the time, just for a laugh. But it’s Diego, I don’t care. We all find it funny and I like that he always makes jokes.

I knew him from the Premier League and he’s the funniest player I’ve ever played with.

“There’s a great atmosphere here and everyone makes jokes, but Costa is the funniest.”

As an England international, Trippier’s move to a club not in the Premier League is far from the norm and, apart from Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, the full-back is only player in Gareth Southgate’s squad who plies his trade outside of England.

Despite that, the former Burnley man claims the move to Spain has gone through effortlessly.

The adaptation has been perfect,” Trippier explained. “The weather is very pleasant, the food is incredible — better than in England.

“People are welcoming to me and my family and when they see me in Madrid; they tell me that I’m doing well.

“We can only thank everyone for making me feel at home so quickly, for making my family smile and making life easier.”

So far, Trippier has played seven of Atletico’s nine La Liga matches this term, but did sit out last weekend’s clash with Valencia, which ended 1-1.

Diego Simone’s men are currently struggling for form and, after winning their first three games of the new campaign, have emerged victorious in just one of the following six matches.

Next up for the side from the Spanish capital is Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella dial up Gavan Casey on the therapy couch to provide the post-mortem to Ireland’s World Cup implosion at the hands of New Zealand


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie