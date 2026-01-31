Parrott on target again as AZ Alkmaar lose out in Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar 1

NEC Nijmegen 3

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’s Troy Parrott scored another goal for AZ Alkmaar today, but his impressive strike wasn’t enough to prevent defeat to NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie.

The result leaves NEC in third on 38 points while AZ Alkmaar are six points behind in sixth place.

Parrott’s goal arrived in the closing minutes of the first half when his side was trailing 2-0 after conceding goals in the 10th and 12th minute. The in-form striker received the ball at the edge of the penalty area and arrowed his shot past the goalkeeper to halve the deficit heading into half-time.

🚀 GOOAALL!!



However, NEC struck for a third goal on 52 minutes, as Kodai Sano found the target to go with the first-half goals courtesy of Tjaronn Chery and Başar Önal.

Parrott, who got an assist for AZ Alkmaar last week, has also bagged five goals in two games for Ireland during the November World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.

He will be hoping to bring that brilliant club form back into the international set-up as Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side return to action in March’s playoff semi-final away to Czechia.