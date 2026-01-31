REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’s Troy Parrott scored another goal for AZ Alkmaar today, but his impressive strike wasn’t enough to prevent defeat to NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie.
The result leaves NEC in third on 38 points while AZ Alkmaar are six points behind in sixth place.
Advertisement
Parrott’s goal arrived in the closing minutes of the first half when his side was trailing 2-0 after conceding goals in the 10th and 12th minute. The in-form striker received the ball at the edge of the penalty area and arrowed his shot past the goalkeeper to halve the deficit heading into half-time.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Parrott on target again as AZ Alkmaar lose out in Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 1
NEC Nijmegen 3
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’s Troy Parrott scored another goal for AZ Alkmaar today, but his impressive strike wasn’t enough to prevent defeat to NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie.
The result leaves NEC in third on 38 points while AZ Alkmaar are six points behind in sixth place.
Parrott’s goal arrived in the closing minutes of the first half when his side was trailing 2-0 after conceding goals in the 10th and 12th minute. The in-form striker received the ball at the edge of the penalty area and arrowed his shot past the goalkeeper to halve the deficit heading into half-time.
However, NEC struck for a third goal on 52 minutes, as Kodai Sano found the target to go with the first-half goals courtesy of Tjaronn Chery and Başar Önal.
Parrott, who got an assist for AZ Alkmaar last week, has also bagged five goals in two games for Ireland during the November World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.
He will be hoping to bring that brilliant club form back into the international set-up as Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side return to action in March’s playoff semi-final away to Czechia.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
AZ Alkmaar back of the net Eredivisie nec nijmegen Troy Parrott