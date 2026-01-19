New boss for Parrott as AZ sack manager Maarten Martens

AZ ALKMAAR HAVE sacked manager Maarten Martens following a poor run of form.

Troy Parrott’s side were beaten 3-1 at PEC Zwolle on Saturday. While AZ had thumped Ajax 6-0 in the KNVB Cup last week – with Parrott scoring a hat-trick – the Dutch side sit eight in the Eredivisie having lost five of their last seven league games.

Martens was head coach for two years. Leeroy Echteld has been promoted from the reserve team to take charge for the rest of the season.

AZ Director of Football Affairs Max Huiberts said: “We are all strongly convinced that there is more potential in this squad than we have seen in the past period.

“We have frequently analyzed and evaluated together what needs to be improved. Unfortunately, we have seen too little stability and progress. This has forced us to make this very difficult decision. Maarten is a professional and also a very pleasant person.

“We would like to thank Maarten for the past four and a half years that he has been coach at AZ, first with Jong AZ and later with the first team.”

“Of course, it’s a huge shame, and I’m extremely disappointed right now,” Martens said.

“Although the decision is still fresh, I look back on the past two years as head coach at this wonderful club with great pride and appreciation. Together with the squad, staff, and other team members, we worked incredibly hard every day to achieve our best.

“Unfortunately, this is where it ends for me. But I want to wish the players, staff, and all other AZ players the best of luck this season and in all the years to come. To all the supporters: thank you for your support. AZ will hopefully win another trophy soon, and that can happen this year too.”