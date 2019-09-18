Parrott on target against Olympiacos in Uefa Youth League opener

WHEN IRELAND’S TROY Parrott was included in Tottenham’s Champions League squad earlier this month, there was a feeling that the 17-year-old is edging ever closer to a long-awaited competitive debut.

Last season’s beaten finalists are in action away to Olympiacos this evening (5.55pm), but the Dubliner won’t be involved unfortunately, as he featured earlier today as the two clubs met in the Uefa Youth League.

Starting for Spurs’ U19s on the back of his two brilliant goals for the Ireland U21s in their impressive win over Sweden, Parrott looked sharp from the off and took just 10 minutes to find the back of the net.

Put through by Rodel Richards, the teenager poked a low shot beyond Greek goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis to put the visitors ahead.

According to Football London, Parrott looked bright throughout — holding up the ball well and bringing others into play — but tired during the latter stages on an extremely warm day in Piraeus.

He got another 90 minutes under his belt, with the game finishing 1-1 draw.

