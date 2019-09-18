This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parrott on target against Olympiacos in Uefa Youth League opener

The Irish striker scored in a 1-1 draw for Tottenham’s U19s this afternoon, meaning he won’t be involved with the first team later.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 5:20 PM
4 minutes ago 153 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4814674

WHEN IRELAND’S TROY Parrott was included in Tottenham’s Champions League squad earlier this month, there was a feeling that the 17-year-old is edging ever closer to a long-awaited competitive debut. 

football-real-madrid-real-tottenham-hotspurs-tot Parrott found the back of the net on 10 minutes (file photo). Source: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON

Last season’s beaten finalists are in action away to Olympiacos this evening (5.55pm), but the Dubliner won’t be involved unfortunately, as he featured earlier today as the two clubs met in the Uefa Youth League. 

Starting for Spurs’ U19s on the back of his two brilliant goals for the Ireland U21s in their impressive win over Sweden, Parrott looked sharp from the off and took just 10 minutes to find the back of the net. 

Put through by Rodel Richards, the teenager poked a low shot beyond Greek goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis to put the visitors ahead. 

According to Football London, Parrott looked bright throughout — holding up the ball well and bringing others into play — but tired during the latter stages on an extremely warm day in Piraeus.

He got another 90 minutes under his belt, with the game finishing 1-1 draw. 

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland’s World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie