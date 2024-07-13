Troy Parrott leaves Tottenham in €8 million deal

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott has left Tottenham to sign for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in a reported €8 million deal.

The move ends seven years for the Dubliner with the North London outfit.

The 22-year-old originally signed for the Premier League side from Dublin schoolboy club Belvedere.

Parrott made a total of four senior appearances at Spurs. He had five loan spells while at the club, representing Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons, Preston North End and Excelsior.

He had his most productive spell last season in the Dutch Eredivisie, scoring 10 goals in 25 league appearances, despite the team enduring the disappointing of losing a relegation playoff.

This form was enough to attract the attention of AZ, who finished fourth in the table last year and will compete in the Europa League during the forthcoming season.

Parrott is also expected to be an important player for new Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson — he has five goals in 23 appearances for his country since making his international debut in 2019.

Tottenham confirmed the news today, saying: “We wish Troy all the best for the future.”

