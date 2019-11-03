Irish striker Parrott named on Spurs' bench for the first time in a Premier League game

IRELAND STRIKER TROY Parrott has been named on the Tottenham Hotspur bench for the first time in a Premier League game.

In Harry Kane’s absence, Mauricio Pochettino has named the Irish U21 striker as one of his substitutes, and there’s a decent chance he’ll come on against Everton due to lack of attacking options.

It’s been a successful few weeks for the Dubliner, who was included in the most recent Ireland senior squad, with Mick McCarthy considering capping the youngster in the Boys in Green’s upcoming friendly with New Zealand.

That call-up came after Parrott scored four goals for Spurs U19s in the Uefa Youth League.

The first-team face Everton at Goodison Park today, where kick-off is at 4.30pm.

