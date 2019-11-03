This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 November, 2019
Irish striker Parrott named on Spurs' bench for the first time in a Premier League game

The youngster comes in in Harry Kane’s absence.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 3:58 PM
13 minutes ago 643 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4877581
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND STRIKER TROY Parrott has been named on the Tottenham Hotspur bench for the first time in a Premier League game.

In Harry Kane’s absence, Mauricio Pochettino has named the Irish U21 striker as one of his substitutes, and there’s a decent chance he’ll come on against Everton due to lack of attacking options.

It’s been a successful few weeks for the Dubliner, who was included in the most recent Ireland senior squad, with Mick McCarthy considering capping the youngster in the Boys in Green’s upcoming friendly with New Zealand.

That call-up came after Parrott scored four goals for Spurs U19s in the Uefa Youth League.

The first-team face Everton at Goodison Park today, where kick-off is at 4.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

