Sunday 3 November, 2019
Gomes suffers horror injury as Everton deny Tottenham long-awaited away win

Cenk Tosun headed home the equaliser.

By AFP Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 7:00 PM
Everton players check on team-mate Andre Gomes.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Everton players check on team-mate Andre Gomes.
Everton players check on team-mate Andre Gomes.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

CENK TOSUN’S HEADER eight minutes into stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Everton against Tottenham in a match overshadowed by a serious injury to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

Spurs’ Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for his foul on the Portuguese international, but the injury was suffered as Gomes’s momentum saw him crash into Serge Aurier.

The visitors led 1-0 at that stage thanks to Dele Alli’s strike just after the hour mark.

Everton were then left frustrated as Alli was not penalised for a handball inside his own area despite a lengthy delay for a VAR review.

The injury to Gomes was the turning point with Son visibly upset even before he was shown a red card.

And Tottenham failed to hold out for a first away win in the Premier League since January when substitute Tosun bulleted home a header from Luca Digne’s cross during 12 minutes of time added due to VAR reviews and Gomes’s injury.

A point does little to improve a poor start to the season for either side with Everton still hovering just one place above the relegation zone, while Spurs remain in the bottom half with 13 points from their first 11 games.

© – AFP 2019  

AFP

