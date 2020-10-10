BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 10 October 2020
Tuohy and O'Connor help to keep Geelong in contention for AFL glory

After today’s win over Collingwood, a Grand Final place will be at stake in next week’s Brisbane Lions clash.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 1:45 PM
Zach Tuohy celebrates after scoring a goal for Geelong in today's victory against Collingwood.
Image: AAP/PA Images
TWO IRISHMEN ARE just one more win away from competing in an Aussie Rules Grand Final.

Zach Tuohy of Laois and Kerry’s Mark Connor – the last remaining Irish players involved in this AFL season – both featured as Geelong thrashed Collingwood by 68 points to advance to the Preliminary Finals.

Tuohy, who’s playing in his 11th season in the Australian Football League, kicked the opening goal in a 15-10 to 5-2 victory for the Cats at the Gabba.

The result sets up a clash with Brisbane Lions next Saturday, when they winners will be rewarded with a place in the Grand Final. Port Adelaide face Richmond on the other side of the draw.

Geelong will be hoping to make that difficult next step, having lost in Preliminary Finals in three of the last four seasons.

O’Connor, a former All-Ireland minor-winning captain with Kerry, debuted for Geelong in 2017, while Tuohy recently became just the second Irishman – after the late Jim Stynes – to make 200 AFL appearances.

