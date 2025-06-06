Advertisement
Dan Sheehan, Robbie Brady, and Seamus Harnedy. INPHO
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
1.33pm, 6 Jun 2025

Friday 6 June

1pm
Racing from Epsom
ITV1

1.30pm
Tennis, French Open – Men’s singles semi-finals
TNT Sports 1

2pm
World Rally Championship - Italy, Special Stages 4-6
TNT Sports 3

5.15pm
Golf, LIV – Washington DC
ITV X

6.30pm
Cricket, England v West Indies – Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm
Ireland v Senegal, International soccer friendly
RTÉ 2

7.45pm
Norway v Italy, Uefa World Cup qualifier
Virgin Media Two

7.45pm
Bath v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Athletics, Diamond League – Rome
BBC Four

*****

Saturday 7 June

4.20am
AFL, Richmond v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 4

7.15am
AFL, Geelong Cats v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 4

8am
World Rally Championship, Italy – Special Stage 7
TNT Sports 3

8.05am
Chiefs v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals
Sky Sports Action

10.05am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4

10.35am
AFL, GWS Giants v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports Extra 

10.35am
Brumbies v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals
Sky Sports Action

12pm
Golf, KLM Open - DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf

12pm
Kerry v Cavan, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

12.45pm
Racing from Epsom - (Derby at 3.30pm)
ITV1

1.45pm
Tyrone v Cork, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

2pm
Offaly v New York, Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final
GAA+

2pm
Tennis, French Open - Women’s singles final
TNT Sports 1

3pm
Meath v Armagh, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4

2.45pm
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, URC semi-final
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1

3.30pm
Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 2

5pm
Westmeath v Laois, Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final
GAA+

5pm
Andorra v England, Uefa World Cup qualifier
Virgin Media Two and ITV1

5pm
Golf, Canadian Open Round 3 - PGA Tour
Sky Sport Golf

5.15pm
Bulls v Sharks, URC semi-final
TG4 and Premier Sports 1

6pm
Limerick v Cork, Munster senior hurling final
RTÉ 2

6pm
Denmark v Northern Ireland, International soccer friendly
BBC Two NI

7pm
Roscommon v Louth, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

7pm
Boxing, Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco – IBF Title Fights
Sky Sports Main Event 

7.45pm
Finland v Netherlands, Uefa World Cup qualifier
Virgin Media Two

8.05pm
French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2

*****

Sunday 8 June

3am
UFC Fight Night, Merab Dvalishvili v Sean O’Malley
TNT Sports 1

6.20am
AFL, North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 3

6.45am
World Rally Championship, Italy – Special Stage 13
TNT Sports 4

10.15am
Cycling, UCI Tour of Slovenia – Stage 5
TNT Sports 3

10.20am
AFL, Carlton v Essendon
TNT Sports Extra

11.30am
Golf, KLM Open - DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

1.30pm
Waterford v Dublin, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4

1.45pm
Kildare v Laois, Joe McDonagh Cup final
RTÉ 2

2pm
Germany v France, Uefa Nations League third place play-off
Virgin Media Two

2pm
Tennis, French Open - Men’s singles final
TNT Sports 1

2.30pm
Cricket, England v West Indies - Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event

3pm
Offaly v Mayo, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

3.05pm
Golf, LIV - Washington DC
ITV X

4pm
Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster senior hurling final
RTÉ 2

6pm
Golf, Canadian Open Round 4 - PGA Tour
Sky Sport Main Event

8pm
Spain v Portugal, Uefa Nations League final
Virgin Media Two and ITV1

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2

