The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 6 June
1pm
Racing from Epsom
ITV1
1.30pm
Tennis, French Open – Men’s singles semi-finals
TNT Sports 1
2pm
World Rally Championship - Italy, Special Stages 4-6
TNT Sports 3
5.15pm
Golf, LIV – Washington DC
ITV X
6.30pm
Cricket, England v West Indies – Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event
7.45pm
Ireland v Senegal, International soccer friendly
RTÉ 2
7.45pm
Norway v Italy, Uefa World Cup qualifier
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
Bath v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Athletics, Diamond League – Rome
BBC Four
*****
Saturday 7 June
4.20am
AFL, Richmond v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 4
7.15am
AFL, Geelong Cats v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 4
8am
World Rally Championship, Italy – Special Stage 7
TNT Sports 3
8.05am
Chiefs v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals
Sky Sports Action
10.05am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4
10.35am
AFL, GWS Giants v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports Extra
10.35am
Brumbies v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals
Sky Sports Action
12pm
Golf, KLM Open - DP World Tour
Sky Sports Golf
12pm
Kerry v Cavan, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
12.45pm
Racing from Epsom - (Derby at 3.30pm)
ITV1
1.45pm
Tyrone v Cork, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
2pm
Offaly v New York, Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final
GAA+
2pm
Tennis, French Open - Women’s singles final
TNT Sports 1
3pm
Meath v Armagh, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4
2.45pm
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, URC semi-final
RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1
3.30pm
Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 2
5pm
Westmeath v Laois, Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final
GAA+
5pm
Andorra v England, Uefa World Cup qualifier
Virgin Media Two and ITV1
5pm
Golf, Canadian Open Round 3 - PGA Tour
Sky Sport Golf
5.15pm
Bulls v Sharks, URC semi-final
TG4 and Premier Sports 1
6pm
Limerick v Cork, Munster senior hurling final
RTÉ 2
6pm
Denmark v Northern Ireland, International soccer friendly
BBC Two NI
7pm
Roscommon v Louth, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
7pm
Boxing, Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco – IBF Title Fights
Sky Sports Main Event
7.45pm
Finland v Netherlands, Uefa World Cup qualifier
Virgin Media Two
8.05pm
French Top 14 Rugby
Premier Sports 2
*****
Sunday 8 June
3am
UFC Fight Night, Merab Dvalishvili v Sean O’Malley
TNT Sports 1
6.20am
AFL, North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 3
6.45am
World Rally Championship, Italy – Special Stage 13
TNT Sports 4
10.15am
Cycling, UCI Tour of Slovenia – Stage 5
TNT Sports 3
10.20am
AFL, Carlton v Essendon
TNT Sports Extra
11.30am
Golf, KLM Open - DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
1.30pm
Waterford v Dublin, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4
1.45pm
Kildare v Laois, Joe McDonagh Cup final
RTÉ 2
2pm
Germany v France, Uefa Nations League third place play-off
Virgin Media Two
2pm
Tennis, French Open - Men’s singles final
TNT Sports 1
2.30pm
Cricket, England v West Indies - Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event
3pm
Offaly v Mayo, All-Ireland minor football quarter-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
3.05pm
Golf, LIV - Washington DC
ITV X
4pm
Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster senior hurling final
RTÉ 2
6pm
Golf, Canadian Open Round 4 - PGA Tour
Sky Sport Main Event
8pm
Spain v Portugal, Uefa Nations League final
Virgin Media Two and ITV1
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA RTÉ Sky sports Sports TV Listings TG4 Tune in