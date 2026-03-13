More Stories
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
7.31am, 13 Mar 2026

Friday 13 March

8.40am
AFL, Essendon v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 1

11.30am
Golf, The Players’ Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1

12.45pm
Cheltenham Festival, Day 4 – (Gold Cup, 4pm)
Virgin Media One and ITV1

2.15pm
Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 6
TNT Sports 1

7.45pm
Connacht v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2

7.45pm
Edinburgh v Ulster, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Bohemians v Galway Utd; Derry City v Shelbourne; St Pat’s v Drogheda Utd; Dundalk v Waterford
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division; Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers; Wexford v Kerry; Cork City v Longford Town.
LOI TV

8pm
Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

8pm
Wrexham v Swansea City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event 

10.30pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 14 March

3.35am
Fijian Drua v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+

5.15am
AFL, Geelong Cats v Fremantle
TNT Sports 3

6.05am
Crusaders v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+

7am
Formula 1, Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying
Sky Sports F1

8.35am
Reds v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+

8.35am
AFL, Collingwood v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 3

12pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 6
TNT Sports 4

12pm
Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2

12.30pm
Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 7
TNT Sports 1

12.30pm
Coventry City v Southampton, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event 

1.30pm
Horse Racing, Uttoxeter
ITV4

2.10pm
Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
Virgin Media One and ITV1

2.30pm
WNL Premier Division, Shelbourne v Treaty United
TG4

3pm
WNL Premier Division; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Waterford v Wexford; DLR Waves v Galway Utd; Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town (5pm); Peamount Utd v Bohemians (5pm).
LOI TV

3pm
Derry v Louth, GAA Football League Division 2
GAA+

3pm
Sunderland v Brighton, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

4pm
Kerry v Mayo, GAA Football League Division 1
RTÉ One

4pm
Ladies Football O’Connor Cup Final, DCU v TU Dublin
Spórt TG4 YouTube 

4.40pm
Wales v Italy, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

5pm
Meath v Tyrone, GAA Football League Division 2
TG4 app and player

5.30pm
Arsenal v Everton, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Chelsea v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League

7pm
Dublin v Armagh, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4

7pm
Bosnia & Herzegovina v Ireland, Women’s EuroBasket
TG4 app and player

7pm
Boxing, James Dickens v Anthony Cacace
DACN

8pm
West Ham v Manchester City, Premier League
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Kilmarnock v Hearts, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football

8.10pm
France v England, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

8.30pm
Golf, The Players’ Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

10.20pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

11pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event

 

Sunday 15 March

12am
UFC Fight Night, Josh Emmett v Kevin Vallejos
TNT Sports 2

2.35am
Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+

4.15am
AFL, Melbourne v St Kilda
TNT Sports 2

6.15am
Cricket, New Zealand v South Africa, Twenty20 International
TNT Sports 4

7am
Formula 1, Chinese Grand Prix 
Sky Sports F1

7.10am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 2

12pm
St Mirren v Rangers, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football

12.15pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 7
TNT Sports 2

1.30pm
Roscommon v Donegal, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4

2pm
Manchester United v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

2pm
Crystal Palace v Leeds United, Premier League
Sky Sports Cricket

2pm
Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League

2pm
Waterford v Tipperary, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
TG4 app and player

2.15pm
Chelsea v Manchester United, Women’s League Cup Final
BBC One

2.15pm
Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 8
TNT Sports 3

3pm
Glentoran v Linfield, Northern Ireland League Cup Final
BBC Two NI and Sky Sports Football

3.15pm
Ireland v Scotland, U20 Six Nations
RTÉ 2

3.15pm
Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

3.30pm
Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby Cup Final
TNT Sports 1

3.45pm
Monaghan v Galway, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4

4.30pm
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells
Sky Sports Tennis

7pm
Golf, The Players’ Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm
Lazio v AC Milan, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

9.35pm
GAA Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2 

10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

11.40pm
The Women’s Football Show
BBC One

12am (Monday)
NBA, New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors
Sky Sports Main Event

