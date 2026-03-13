Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 13 March

8.40am

AFL, Essendon v Hawthorn

TNT Sports 1

11.30am

Golf, The Players’ Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

12pm

Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 5

TNT Sports 1

12.45pm

Cheltenham Festival, Day 4 – (Gold Cup, 4pm)

Virgin Media One and ITV1

2.15pm

Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 6

TNT Sports 1

7.45pm

Connacht v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 2

7.45pm

Edinburgh v Ulster, United Rugby Championship

Premier Sports 1

7.45pm

LOI Premier Division; Bohemians v Galway Utd; Derry City v Shelbourne; St Pat’s v Drogheda Utd; Dundalk v Waterford

LOI TV

7.45pm

LOI First Division; Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers; Wexford v Kerry; Cork City v Longford Town.

LOI TV

8pm

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

8pm

Wrexham v Swansea City, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

10.30pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 14 March

3.35am

Fijian Drua v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports+



5.15am

AFL, Geelong Cats v Fremantle

TNT Sports 3

6.05am

Crusaders v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports+

7am

Formula 1, Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying

Sky Sports F1

8.35am

Reds v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports+

8.35am

AFL, Collingwood v Adelaide Crows

TNT Sports 3

12pm

Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 6

TNT Sports 4

12pm

Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 2

12.30pm

Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 7

TNT Sports 1

12.30pm

Coventry City v Southampton, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

1.30pm

Horse Racing, Uttoxeter

ITV4

2.10pm

Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations

Virgin Media One and ITV1

2.30pm

WNL Premier Division, Shelbourne v Treaty United

TG4

3pm

WNL Premier Division; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Waterford v Wexford; DLR Waves v Galway Utd; Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town (5pm); Peamount Utd v Bohemians (5pm).

LOI TV

3pm

Derry v Louth, GAA Football League Division 2

GAA+

3pm

Sunderland v Brighton, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

4pm

Kerry v Mayo, GAA Football League Division 1

RTÉ One

4pm

Ladies Football O’Connor Cup Final, DCU v TU Dublin

Spórt TG4 YouTube

4.40pm

Wales v Italy, Six Nations

RTÉ 2 and BBC One

5pm

Meath v Tyrone, GAA Football League Division 2

TG4 app and player

5.30pm

Arsenal v Everton, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm

Chelsea v Newcastle United, Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

7pm

Dublin v Armagh, GAA Football League Division 1

TG4

7pm

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Ireland, Women’s EuroBasket

TG4 app and player

7pm

Boxing, James Dickens v Anthony Cacace

DACN

8pm

West Ham v Manchester City, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Kilmarnock v Hearts, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

8.10pm

France v England, Six Nations

RTÉ 2 and ITV1

8.30pm

Golf, The Players’ Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

10.20pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

11pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells

Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Sunday 15 March

12am

UFC Fight Night, Josh Emmett v Kevin Vallejos

TNT Sports 2

2.35am

Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports+

4.15am

AFL, Melbourne v St Kilda

TNT Sports 2

6.15am

Cricket, New Zealand v South Africa, Twenty20 International

TNT Sports 4

7am

Formula 1, Chinese Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1

7.10am

AFL, Gold Coast Suns v West Coast Eagles

TNT Sports 2

12pm

St Mirren v Rangers, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

12.15pm

Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 7

TNT Sports 2

1.30pm

Roscommon v Donegal, GAA Football League Division 1

TG4

2pm

Manchester United v Aston Villa, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Crystal Palace v Leeds United, Premier League

Sky Sports Cricket

2pm

Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

2pm

Waterford v Tipperary, GAA Hurling League Division 1A

TG4 app and player

2.15pm

Chelsea v Manchester United, Women’s League Cup Final

BBC One

2.15pm

Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 8

TNT Sports 3

3pm

Glentoran v Linfield, Northern Ireland League Cup Final

BBC Two NI and Sky Sports Football

3.15pm

Ireland v Scotland, U20 Six Nations

RTÉ 2

3.15pm

Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

3.30pm

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby Cup Final

TNT Sports 1

3.45pm

Monaghan v Galway, GAA Football League Division 1

TG4

4.30pm

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.30pm

Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells

Sky Sports Tennis

7pm

Golf, The Players’ Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm

Lazio v AC Milan, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

9.35pm

GAA Allianz League Sunday

RTÉ 2

10.30pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

11.40pm

The Women’s Football Show

BBC One

12am (Monday)

NBA, New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors

Sky Sports Main Event

*****