The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 13 March
8.40am
AFL, Essendon v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 1
11.30am
Golf, The Players’ Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1
12.45pm
Cheltenham Festival, Day 4 – (Gold Cup, 4pm)
Virgin Media One and ITV1
2.15pm
Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 6
TNT Sports 1
7.45pm
Connacht v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2
7.45pm
Edinburgh v Ulster, United Rugby Championship
Premier Sports 1
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Bohemians v Galway Utd; Derry City v Shelbourne; St Pat’s v Drogheda Utd; Dundalk v Waterford
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division; Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers; Wexford v Kerry; Cork City v Longford Town.
LOI TV
8pm
Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
8pm
Wrexham v Swansea City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
10.30pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 14 March
3.35am
Fijian Drua v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+
5.15am
AFL, Geelong Cats v Fremantle
TNT Sports 3
6.05am
Crusaders v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+
7am
Formula 1, Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying
Sky Sports F1
8.35am
Reds v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+
8.35am
AFL, Collingwood v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 3
12pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 6
TNT Sports 4
12pm
Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2
12.30pm
Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 7
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
Coventry City v Southampton, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
1.30pm
Horse Racing, Uttoxeter
ITV4
2.10pm
Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
Virgin Media One and ITV1
2.30pm
WNL Premier Division, Shelbourne v Treaty United
TG4
3pm
WNL Premier Division; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Waterford v Wexford; DLR Waves v Galway Utd; Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town (5pm); Peamount Utd v Bohemians (5pm).
LOI TV
3pm
Derry v Louth, GAA Football League Division 2
GAA+
3pm
Sunderland v Brighton, Premier League
Premier Sports 1
4pm
Kerry v Mayo, GAA Football League Division 1
RTÉ One
4pm
Ladies Football O’Connor Cup Final, DCU v TU Dublin
Spórt TG4 YouTube
4.40pm
Wales v Italy, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
5pm
Meath v Tyrone, GAA Football League Division 2
TG4 app and player
5.30pm
Arsenal v Everton, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Chelsea v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
7pm
Dublin v Armagh, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4
7pm
Bosnia & Herzegovina v Ireland, Women’s EuroBasket
TG4 app and player
7pm
Boxing, James Dickens v Anthony Cacace
DACN
8pm
West Ham v Manchester City, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Kilmarnock v Hearts, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football
8.10pm
France v England, Six Nations
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
8.30pm
Golf, The Players’ Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
10.20pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
11pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Sunday 15 March
12am
UFC Fight Night, Josh Emmett v Kevin Vallejos
TNT Sports 2
2.35am
Blues v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific
Sky Sports+
4.15am
AFL, Melbourne v St Kilda
TNT Sports 2
6.15am
Cricket, New Zealand v South Africa, Twenty20 International
TNT Sports 4
7am
Formula 1, Chinese Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1
7.10am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 2
12pm
St Mirren v Rangers, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football
12.15pm
Cycling, Tirreno Adriatico – Stage 7
TNT Sports 2
1.30pm
Roscommon v Donegal, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4
2pm
Manchester United v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
2pm
Crystal Palace v Leeds United, Premier League
Sky Sports Cricket
2pm
Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
2pm
Waterford v Tipperary, GAA Hurling League Division 1A
TG4 app and player
2.15pm
Chelsea v Manchester United, Women’s League Cup Final
BBC One
2.15pm
Cycling, Paris to Nice – Stage 8
TNT Sports 3
3pm
Glentoran v Linfield, Northern Ireland League Cup Final
BBC Two NI and Sky Sports Football
3.15pm
Ireland v Scotland, U20 Six Nations
RTÉ 2
3.15pm
Barcelona v Sevilla, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
3.30pm
Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby Cup Final
TNT Sports 1
3.45pm
Monaghan v Galway, GAA Football League Division 1
TG4
4.30pm
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
Tennis, BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells
Sky Sports Tennis
7pm
Golf, The Players’ Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
7.45pm
Lazio v AC Milan, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
9.35pm
GAA Allianz League Sunday
RTÉ 2
10.30pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
11.40pm
The Women’s Football Show
BBC One
12am (Monday)
NBA, New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
RTÉ Sky sports Sports TV Listings TG4 Tune in