10 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule

ANOTHER ACTION-PACKED week of GAA inter-county action awaits with ten games covered live on TV and streaming services.

Tonight’s Munster final and Wednesday’s Leinster decider are both live on TG4 as U20 hurling takes centre stage.

On Saturday, the GAAGO focus is on Killarney and Salthill for the major opening showdowns in the All-Ireland senior football group stages.

The streaming service also has Kilkenny against Dublin live in Leinster hurling, along with the Tailteann Cup meeting of Leitrim and Fermanagh.

TG4 have the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals on Saturday, while RTÉ have the Munster senior hurling ties on Sunday.

Here’s the full schedule and the rest of the week’s inter-county GAA fixtures.

Monday

Munster U20 hurling final

Cork v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick – TG4.

Tuesday

Leinster minor football quarter-final

Wexford v Meath, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.

Wednesday

Leinster U20 hurling final

Wexford v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm – TG4.

Thursday

Munster minor football semi-finals

Limerick v Kerry, Newcastlewest, 6.45pm.

Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm.

Friday

Connacht minor football semi-finals

Mayo v Roscommon, Castlebar, 7pm.

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 7pm.

Saturday

All-Ireland senior football championship

Group 4: Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.

Group 1: Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney,3pm - GAAGO.

Group 2: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.15pm - GAAGO.

Leinster senior hurling championship

Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6pm - GAAGO.

Tailteann Cup

Group 1: London v Cavan, Ruislip, 2pm; Laois v Offaly, Portlaoise, 7pm.

Group 2: Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.

Group 3: Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm; Longford v Wicklow, Pearse Park, 5pm.

Group 4: Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.30pm; Leitrim v Fermanagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm - GAAGO.



All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals

Clare v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm – TG4.

Cork v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm - TG4.

Christy Ring Cup

Tyrone v London, Carrickmore, 1.30pm; Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park, 1.30pm; Derry v Mayo, Owenbeg, 1.30pm.

Nickey Rackard Cup

Roscommon v Fermanagh, Athleague, 2pm; Donegal v Wicklow, Letterkenny, 2pm; Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds, 2pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

Monaghan v Longford, Cloghan, 1pm; Cavan v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm; Warwickshire v Lancashire, Birmingham, 1pm.

Sunday

Munster senior hurling championship

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Leinster senior hurling championship

Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.

Wexford v Westmeath, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm.

All-Ireland senior football championship

Group 3: Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm.

Tailteann Cup