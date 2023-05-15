10 games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA inter-county schedule

ANOTHER ACTION-PACKED week of GAA inter-county action awaits with ten games covered live on TV and streaming services.
Tonight’s Munster final and Wednesday’s Leinster decider are both live on TG4 as U20 hurling takes centre stage.
On Saturday, the GAAGO focus is on Killarney and Salthill for the major opening showdowns in the All-Ireland senior football group stages.
The streaming service also has Kilkenny against Dublin live in Leinster hurling, along with the Tailteann Cup meeting of Leitrim and Fermanagh.
TG4 have the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals on Saturday, while RTÉ have the Munster senior hurling ties on Sunday.
Here’s the full schedule and the rest of the week’s inter-county GAA fixtures.
Monday
Munster U20 hurling final
- Cork v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick – TG4.
Tuesday
Leinster minor football quarter-final
- Wexford v Meath, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.30pm.
Wednesday
Leinster U20 hurling final
- Wexford v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm – TG4.
Thursday
Munster minor football semi-finals
- Limerick v Kerry, Newcastlewest, 6.45pm.
- Tipperary v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm.
Friday
Connacht minor football semi-finals
- Mayo v Roscommon, Castlebar, 7pm.
- Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 7pm.
Saturday
All-Ireland senior football championship
- Group 4: Clare v Donegal, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.
- Group 1: Kerry v Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney,3pm - GAAGO.
- Group 2: Galway v Tyrone, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.15pm - GAAGO.
Leinster senior hurling championship
- Kilkenny v Dublin, UPMC Nowlan Park, 6pm - GAAGO.
Tailteann Cup
- Group 1: London v Cavan, Ruislip, 2pm; Laois v Offaly, Portlaoise, 7pm.
- Group 2: Waterford v Meath, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.
- Group 3: Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm; Longford v Wicklow, Pearse Park, 5pm.
- Group 4: Wexford v Antrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5.30pm; Leitrim v Fermanagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm - GAAGO.
All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals
- Clare v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm – TG4.
- Cork v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm - TG4.
Christy Ring Cup
- Tyrone v London, Carrickmore, 1.30pm; Sligo v Meath, Markievicz Park, 1.30pm; Derry v Mayo, Owenbeg, 1.30pm.
Nickey Rackard Cup
- Roscommon v Fermanagh, Athleague, 2pm; Donegal v Wicklow, Letterkenny, 2pm; Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds, 2pm.
Lory Meagher Cup
- Monaghan v Longford, Cloghan, 1pm; Cavan v Leitrim, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm; Warwickshire v Lancashire, Birmingham, 1pm.
Sunday
Munster senior hurling championship
- Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
- Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm - RTÉ 2.
Leinster senior hurling championship
- Galway v Antrim, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.
- Wexford v Westmeath, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm.
All-Ireland senior football championship
- Group 3: Sligo v Kildare, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm.
Tailteann Cup
- Group 2: Tipperary v Down, Semple Stadium, 1.45pm.