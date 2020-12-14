Former Munster out-half Bleyendaal returns to New Zealand to join Hurricanes coaching team

FORMER MUNSTER OUT-half Tyler Bleyendaal has returned to New Zealand to accept a coaching role with Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.

Bleyendaal, who retired from professional rugby earlier this year due to a neck injury, will be linking up with Munster stalwart Jason Holland.

Former New Zealand U20 captain Bleyendaal joined Munster from the Crusaders early in 2015 and has already dipped his toe into coaching with AIL club Garryowen.

“Becoming a part of a management team that wants to develop the talent in the Hurricanes squad and have them reach their potential as both men and rugby players is something I’m really looking forward to,” Bleyendaal told the Hurricanes’ website.

“Being closer to our families is also an obvious benefit to moving home. We are excited for our kids to be able to connect with our families more often and it’s going to be a massive help for my wife and I as we get settled in after the big move. “

Bleyendaal continued:

“It was a good way for me to gather some knowledge and have discussions about rugby and coaching in a time when I couldn’t be on the field physically coaching.”

“A few months down the line Dutchy [Jason Holland] got in touch and asked about my situation, what my plan was going forward and if I would like to express my interest in the role at the Hurricanes – which I immediately said yes! His connection with Munster probably provided an opportunity for him to chat to his connections and get some honest feedback about me as a person and my coaching potential.”

Commenting on Bleyendaal’s arrival to the club, Hurricanes head coach Holland said:

“He has experience running the game in Super Rugby as a player and has recently been entrenched in the Northern hemisphere rugby world both as a player and more recently in a coaching capacity. He has an astute rugby brain and will challenge our coaching team and the players to grow and innovate.”