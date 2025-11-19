Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor Meyler announces retirement

2021 ALL-IRELAND winner Conor Meyler has announced he is retiring from inter-county football.

The Tyrone GAA star played a key role in the triumph four years ago and won an All-Star that season.

The 31-year-old also helped secure an All-Ireland U21 title with Tyrone in 2015, and was a Sigerson Cup winner with St Mary’s in 2017.

“Time to hang up the boots,” Meyler wrote on Instagram.

“As much as the mind still wants to go on, it’s finally time to listen to the body and move on from football. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to live a dream of representing my club and county for over a decade, alongside some of my childhood heroes and closest friends, with whom we’ve shared some incredible moments which I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“Football has been the most beautiful pursuit and one of my greatest teachers. I have given football every part of me, and it has challenged me, taught me tough life lessons, but ultimately it shaped me and gave me every opportunity, both on and off the field, to become the person I am today.

“To my family and close friends, thank you for being there through the good days and the tough ones, for every sacrifice and all the unseen support. To every county, club, and college teammate, coach and manager, trainer, medical staff member, backroom team, and everyone outside these groups who supported me or walked any part of the path with me, I am truly grateful to you all, thank you.

“From a young boy in Omagh kicking a ball against a wall with a big dream, who backed and believed in himself, I could never have envisaged how it would all unfold.

“This chapter closes with nothing but appreciation, love and gratitude. A young boy’s dream was lived out. A heart full. Excited for whatever the next phase of life brings me.”