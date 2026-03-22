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Cork forward Steven Sherlock,. Tom Maher/INPHO
Rebels Rising

Cork clinch promotion to Division 1 with victory over Tyrone in Omagh

A league final against Meath awaits Cork next weekend.
3.00pm, 22 Mar 2026

Cork 0-22

Tyrone 0-19

Francis Mooney reports from Omagh

CORK HAVE RETURNED to Division 1 in the football league for the first time since 2016, grinding out a three-point success away to Tyrone in Omagh.

Steven Sherlock and Brian Hurley posted crucial second-half scores as the Rebels, who were ahead 0-9 to 0-8 at the break, claimed the victory they required.

More to follow…

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