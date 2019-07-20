This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McGeary comes in for Tyrone in Super 8s clash against Cork

Mickey Harte has named his team ahead of the clash.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,230 Views No Comments
Kieran McGeary will wear number 6 for the Red Hand.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TYRONE BOSS MICKEY Harte has made one change to his team for this evening’s clash against Cork.

Kieran McGeary comes in to replace Michael Cassidy on the half-back line, while All-Star nominee Tiernan McCann returns from injury to take his place on the bench. 

The game against the Rebels throws-in at 5pm in Croke Park.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy) 
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)
7. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
9. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)
15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

