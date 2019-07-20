McGeary comes in for Tyrone in Super 8s clash against Cork

Kieran McGeary will wear number 6 for the Red Hand.

TYRONE BOSS MICKEY Harte has made one change to his team for this evening’s clash against Cork.

Kieran McGeary comes in to replace Michael Cassidy on the half-back line, while All-Star nominee Tiernan McCann returns from injury to take his place on the bench.

The game against the Rebels throws-in at 5pm in Croke Park.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

7. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)

15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

Here's our Starting XV for this afternoon's Super 8s clash against @OfficialCorkGAA ⬇️



We'll be bringing you LIVE updates on Twitter and Instagram ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/74tBvCaFfj — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) July 20, 2019

