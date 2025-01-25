Tyrone win battle of the new managers as O'Rourke downs Tally

Tyrone 2-13

Derry 1-9

TYRONE STARTED LIFE under new manager Malachy O’Rourke with a deserved win in a strangely lifeless win over Derry in the first round of the league.

Playing against the wind in the first half, Tyrone didn’t have a single effort for a two-point score, preferring instead to play everything through the hands until a player was prepared to jink past an opponent.

It worked well for them too as Michael McKernan had a brilliant first half, scoring 1-2 from his centre-back berth and blazing past his marker Ciaran McFaul to roof a shot into the net on the half hour.

Derry had the wind but suffered from their own kickout, losing six of their 13 to Tyrone.

In the 7th minutes Brendan Rogers registered the county’s first-ever two-pointer to go 0-3 to 0-0 up, but it would take 23 minutes until their next score, a Paul Cassidy effort that looked well wide from television cameras and the press box.

They went in at the break 0-6 to 1-7 down, with two more scores coming from play from the Tyrone defence in Niall Devlin and Shea O’Hare, while they could have had another goal after Matthew Donnelly played in Brian Kennedy whose shot was parried over the bar by Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch.

As an aside, Derry were punished by the free advancing 50 metres three times for dissent in a brief period of the game.

Derry brought themselves right back into things in the first minute of the second half when Anton Tohill fed Conor Glass who produced one of his trademark net-busters beyond Niall Morgan.

The performance of Shane McGuigan also lifted a couple of levels as he started nailing his chances and by the 54th minute Derry had edged in front again.

Another twist arrived with a Tyrone goal from full-back Peter Teague as Niall Morgan gave a fine pass to Ciaran Daly who played in Niall Devlin who was held up on the line and managed to flick to Teague to knock in from close-range.

A couple of lovely scores from young substitute Eoin McElholm and a two-pointer from Darren McCurry was enough to get Malachy O’Rourke’s Tyrone reign off to a winning start.

Scorers for Tyrone: Michael McKernan 1-2, Peter Teague 1-0, Darren McCurry 0-3 (1 2pt score), Matthew Donnelly 0-2 (1 free), Eoin McElholm 0-2, Brian Kennedy, Niall Devlin, Shea O’Hare 0-1 each, Ronan Cassidy 0-1 (1 free)

Scorers for Derry: Conor Glass 1-0, Shane McGuigan 0-4 (2 frees), Brendan Rogers 0-2 (1 2pt score), Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy 0-1 each.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Aidan Clarke (Omagh), 26. Peter Teague (Dromore), 4. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

19. Frank Burns (Pomeroy), 6. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 7. Shea O’Hare (Ardboe)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Liam Gray (Trillick)

10. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick), 11. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy), 12. Ciaran Daly (Trillick)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Ronan Cassidy (Donaghmore)

Subs:

22. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork) for Gray (46)

23. Eoin McElholm (Loughmacrory) for Cassidy (46)

18. Rory Brennan (Trillick) for Burns (57)

5. Ben Cullen (Edendork) for O’Hare (65)

17. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher) for Donnelly (68)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4. Donncha Gilmore (Steelstown)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 7. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Anton Tohill (Swatragh)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen), 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen), 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

13. Niall Toner (Lavey), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin)

Subs:

22. Ben McCarron (Steelstown) for McFaul (44)

25. Cormac Murphy (Magherafelt) for Toner (52)

23. Callum McGrogan (Newbridge) for Paul Cassidy (65)

17. Mark Doherty (Newbridge) for Declan Cassidy (65)

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)