St Kilda enter AFL club race to sign Tyrone's McKenna - reports

ST KILDA HAVE emerged as a potential AFL destination for Tyrone All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna.

It’s been reported today by 7 News Melbourne that McKenna could be an addition to the St Kilda ranks with a decision on his future likely this week.

Advertisement

St Kilda is in the race for Irishman Conor McKenna who is weighing up his call this week.

Geelong now seen as outsiders to lure him. https://t.co/5InFk9niyR — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) November 8, 2022

Cavan’s Nicholas Walsh is the high-performance manager of St Kilda, while ex-Essendon team-mate Brendon Goddard is now a development coach at the club.

The 26-year-old is also reportedly a target for Brisbane Lions, Port Adelaide and his former club Essendon, while AFL champions Geelong, the club of Irish duo Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor, are viewed as outsiders to land the Eglish native.

It first emerged in late August that McKenna, who played a key role in Tyrone’s 2021 Sam Maguire triumph and fired two goals in the semi-final win over Kerry, was considering a return to Australia.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

He first signed a rookie contract for Essendon in October 2014, playing for the club between 2015 and 2020 before returning to line out for Tyrone.

Tyrone endured a disappointing 2022 campaign and will be keen to bounce back next season with an Ulster quarter-final against Monaghan awaiting them in the 2023 championship.