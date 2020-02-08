This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 8 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mickey Harte rings the Tyrone changes for visit of Kerry to Omagh

Cathal McShane is held in reserve, though.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,900 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4998278
Mickey Harte with Cathal NcShane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Mickey Harte with Cathal NcShane.
Mickey Harte with Cathal NcShane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

AFTER A WEEK dominated by the news that All-Star forward Cathal McShane is going nowhere, Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made four changes to his side to face Kerry in Omagh tomorrow afternoon.

Owen Roes man McShane, who had been heavily linked with a move to the Australian Football League [AFL] but has since decided to stay put, is held in reserve for the visit of Peter Keane’s side, as the Red Hand look to bounce back from a defeat to Monaghan last time out.

There’s two changes of personnel in defence as Niall Kelly and Tiernan McCann come in, while Conn Kilpatrick starts in midfield and Daniel Kerr slots into a new-look full-forward line.

Frank Burns and Conor Meyler move up the field to join Kerr in the inside forwards, with last weekend’s starting trio there, Mark Bradley (suspended), Ronan O’Neill and Kyle Coney, all making way. Defender Hugh Pat McGeary also drops to the bench.

Throw-in at Healy Park for tomorrow’s Division 1 clash is 2pm, with Kerry naming their team last night. The 2019 All-Ireland finalists came out on top in last year’s league fixture, and again in the All-Ireland semi.

Tyrone 

1. Niall Morgan

2. Niall Kelly
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Liam Rafferty

5. Tiernan McCann
6. Rory Brennan
7. Peter Harte

8. Colm Cavanagh
9. Conn Kilpatrick

10. Kieran McGeary
11. Niall Sludden
12. Darren McCurry

13. Daniel Kerr
14. Frank Burns
15. Conor Meyler

tyrone Source: Tyrone GAA.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie