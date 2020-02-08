Mickey Harte rings the Tyrone changes for visit of Kerry to Omagh

AFTER A WEEK dominated by the news that All-Star forward Cathal McShane is going nowhere, Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has made four changes to his side to face Kerry in Omagh tomorrow afternoon.

Owen Roes man McShane, who had been heavily linked with a move to the Australian Football League [AFL] but has since decided to stay put, is held in reserve for the visit of Peter Keane’s side, as the Red Hand look to bounce back from a defeat to Monaghan last time out.

There’s two changes of personnel in defence as Niall Kelly and Tiernan McCann come in, while Conn Kilpatrick starts in midfield and Daniel Kerr slots into a new-look full-forward line.

Frank Burns and Conor Meyler move up the field to join Kerr in the inside forwards, with last weekend’s starting trio there, Mark Bradley (suspended), Ronan O’Neill and Kyle Coney, all making way. Defender Hugh Pat McGeary also drops to the bench.

Throw-in at Healy Park for tomorrow’s Division 1 clash is 2pm, with Kerry naming their team last night. The 2019 All-Ireland finalists came out on top in last year’s league fixture, and again in the All-Ireland semi.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan

2. Niall Kelly

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Liam Rafferty

5. Tiernan McCann

6. Rory Brennan

7. Peter Harte

8. Colm Cavanagh

9. Conn Kilpatrick

10. Kieran McGeary

11. Niall Sludden

12. Darren McCurry

13. Daniel Kerr

14. Frank Burns

15. Conor Meyler

Source: Tyrone GAA.