Reigning champions Tyrone go one more step to retaining minor title

Tyrone 1-15

Kildare 1-12

TYRONE HAVE PUT themselves back into an All-Ireland final after beating Kildate in tonight’s semi-final in Breffni Park.

Gerry Donnelly’s side won the Tom Markham Cup last year beating Kerry in the final by a point, and lost it by a single point in 2021 to Meath.

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Stewartstown clubman Donnelly has a simply phenomenal record, to go along with the achievements of U20 manager Paul Devlin, as they continue to produce teams that contest All-Ireland finals.

Tyrone jumped into a two point lead at the start through a Matthew Daly two-pointer to open the scoring.

Kildare soon got up on top when Eoghan Lyons got their first point, followed by a goal from Jack Reilly.

That was answered in the 14th minute when Tyrone got a goal from Conan Canavan – yes, another one – and they were helped by Matthew Daly’s point soon after.

A scoring spurt from Greg Kelly and Jack Reilly had Kildare back in the lead, while a Brian Óg McGuckin two-pointer helped Tyrone to a one-point lead at the break; 1-8 to 1-7.

Tyrone had goalkeeper Ronan O’Neill to thank for a series of good saves while Kildare were making their physicality count.

Matthew F Daly – in a Man of the Match performance – kicked the opening two scores of the second half but Kildare were a hard side to break down and in Jack Reilly they mined another two-pointer, before edging in front through Reilly in the 41st minute.

However, the young Red Hands team put in a serious final quarter and through scores from Daly and the final score by Finbar Quinn, booked their place in the final.

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Tyrone will now meet the winners of the other semi-final – Cork and Derry – who play tomorrow (Saturday).

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