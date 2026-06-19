Reigning champions Tyrone go one more step to retaining minor title

TYRONE HAVE PUT themselves back into an All-Ireland final after beating Kildate in tonight’s semi-final in Breffni Park.
Gerry Donnelly’s side won the Tom Markham Cup last year beating Kerry in the final by a point, and lost it by a single point in 2021 to Meath.
Advertisement
Stewartstown clubman Donnelly has a simply phenomenal record, to go along with the achievements of U20 manager Paul Devlin, as they continue to produce teams that contest All-Ireland finals.
Tyrone jumped into a two point lead at the start through a Matthew Daly two-pointer to open the scoring.
Kildare soon got up on top when Eoghan Lyons got their first point, followed by a goal from Jack Reilly.
That was answered in the 14th minute when Tyrone got a goal from Conan Canavan – yes, another one – and they were helped by Matthew Daly’s point soon after.
A scoring spurt from Greg Kelly and Jack Reilly had Kildare back in the lead, while a Brian Óg McGuckin two-pointer helped Tyrone to a one-point lead at the break; 1-8 to 1-7.
Tyrone had goalkeeper Ronan O’Neill to thank for a series of good saves while Kildare were making their physicality count.
Matthew F Daly – in a Man of the Match performance – kicked the opening two scores of the second half but Kildare were a hard side to break down and in Jack Reilly they mined another two-pointer, before edging in front through Reilly in the 41st minute.
However, the young Red Hands team put in a serious final quarter and through scores from Daly and the final score by Finbar Quinn, booked their place in the final.
Related Reads
Danger here! The tightrope is removed for a cut-throat weekend of championship football
The chartered flight and the Ballybofey shock - why this was Cork's best football win since 2010 All-Ireland
Monaghan power away to keep All-Ireland quarter-final hopes alive as Roscommon bow out
Tyrone will now meet the winners of the other semi-final – Cork and Derry – who play tomorrow (Saturday).
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Reigning champions Tyrone go one more step to retaining minor title
Tyrone 1-15
Kildare 1-12
TYRONE HAVE PUT themselves back into an All-Ireland final after beating Kildate in tonight’s semi-final in Breffni Park.
Gerry Donnelly’s side won the Tom Markham Cup last year beating Kerry in the final by a point, and lost it by a single point in 2021 to Meath.
Stewartstown clubman Donnelly has a simply phenomenal record, to go along with the achievements of U20 manager Paul Devlin, as they continue to produce teams that contest All-Ireland finals.
Tyrone jumped into a two point lead at the start through a Matthew Daly two-pointer to open the scoring.
Kildare soon got up on top when Eoghan Lyons got their first point, followed by a goal from Jack Reilly.
That was answered in the 14th minute when Tyrone got a goal from Conan Canavan – yes, another one – and they were helped by Matthew Daly’s point soon after.
A scoring spurt from Greg Kelly and Jack Reilly had Kildare back in the lead, while a Brian Óg McGuckin two-pointer helped Tyrone to a one-point lead at the break; 1-8 to 1-7.
Tyrone had goalkeeper Ronan O’Neill to thank for a series of good saves while Kildare were making their physicality count.
Matthew F Daly – in a Man of the Match performance – kicked the opening two scores of the second half but Kildare were a hard side to break down and in Jack Reilly they mined another two-pointer, before edging in front through Reilly in the 41st minute.
However, the young Red Hands team put in a serious final quarter and through scores from Daly and the final score by Finbar Quinn, booked their place in the final.
Tyrone will now meet the winners of the other semi-final – Cork and Derry – who play tomorrow (Saturday).
****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland MFC GAA Gaelic Football Kildare GAA Tyrone GAA