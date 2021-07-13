Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Tyrone Mings calls out British Home Secretary Priti Patel over claim she’s ‘disgusted’ at racist abuse

‘You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ and then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.’

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 8:50 AM
51 minutes ago 5,129 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5493681
Tyrone Mings has been vocal on Twitter.
Image: England FA.
Tyrone Mings has been vocal on Twitter.
Tyrone Mings has been vocal on Twitter.
Image: England FA.

TYRONE MINGS HAS out at Home Secretary Priti Patel, saying she cannot “pretend to be disgusted” over the racist abuse sent to England footballers after she “stoked the fire” a few weeks ago by describing players taking the knee as “gesture politics”.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racist online abuse after missing from the spot in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Patel, who suggested a few weeks ago that fans had a right to boo players for taking the knee, tweeted on Monday morning that she was “disgusted” at the abuse, and Mings took to Twitter on Monday evening to call her out given her earlier stance.

The Aston Villa centre-back posted: “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”

The abuse was roundly condemned by figures from within the sport on Monday as well as the Government, including the Home Secretary.

Patel tweeted on Monday morning: “I am disgusted that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media.

“It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable.”

The England team experienced boos before Euro 2020 when they took the knee before two warm-up games at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

It prompted manager Gareth Southgate and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge supporters not to boo the anti-racism gesture.

But Patel at the time told GB News she does not “support people participating in that type of gesture politics”.

Mings acknowledged the Home Secretary’s reaction in a press conference days after England’s tournament opener against Croatia.

Speaking on 15 June, he said: “I mean we spoke, actually she invited me on to a Zoom call once, where she seemed so interested and engrossed in the players’ point of view and what we could do more to tackle these sort of issues.

“But at the same time, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion and the Home Secretary is one of many, many people that oppose us taking the knee or refuse to defend it.”

Reflecting on the overall tournament, the 28-year-old said he was not surprised to see Rashford, Sancho and Saka become victims of racist abuse.

“I’m still struggling to find the words to express my emotions from the past month,” Mings wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so proud of everyone who has contributed to the joy and togetherness this team has bought to millions. We have celebrated, smiled, cried and cheered together and for that, I’m so so proud.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“But waking up today and seeing my brothers being racially abused for being brave enough to put themselves in a position to help this country, is something that sickens, but doesn’t surprise me.

“We have literally made history. We’ve gone where no one else has gone. Take that in.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter last night, Harry Kane told those who racially targeted some of England’s players: ‘We don’t want you’.

Figures within the sport, from the Government and even the Duke of Cambridge were united in their condemnation for the abuse, and Three Lions captain Kane said wrote: “Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high.

“They deserve support and backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie