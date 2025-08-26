Tyrone's O'Neill joins Louth management, Waterford hurling semi-final live on TV on Sunday

TYRONE ALL-IRELAND winning footballer Ronan O’Neill has joined the Louth management team for next season.

O’Neill will link up with new Louth manager Gavin Devlin, who was ratified in July to take charge of this year’s Leinster senior champions. Ger Brennan had guided the Wee County to that historic success before departing after two years in charge and has since taken over the Dublin footballers.

Omagh St-Enda’s club man O’Neill was part of Tyrone’s All-Ireland senior winning squad in 2021 and also won a minor medal with the county in 2010. He won a county senior championship at club level in 2017.

Since moving into coaching, O’Neill has worked with the Fermanagh senior footballers.

Devlin spent three years as Harte’s assistant with Louth from 2021 to 2023. The duo guided the Wee County to a Leinster final in 2023 while climbing the National League ranks, before departing for Derry.

After one season with the Oak Leaf county, Devlin returned to Louth as underage director of football. Peter Dooley had earlier been announced as assistant manager in Louth.

Meanwhile TG4′s focus will be on Waterford senior hurling next Sunday as their GAA club coverage continues.

Mount Sion's Austin Gleeson in action. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The semi-final tie between city rivals Mount Sion and Roanmore will be broadcast live from Walsh Park at 1.15pm on GAA BEO.

Both teams have contested the county final in recent years, Roanmore featuring in 2021 and Mount Sion in 2022.

The winners of the game will advance to the decider against title holders Ballygunner or De La Salle, who meet in the second semi-final at 3pm. That game is not being televised.