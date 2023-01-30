Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO The Tyrone team before their clash with Roscommon.
# The Red Hands
'I'm very worried' - Concern for Tyrone after disappointing league opener
The 2021 All-Ireland champions lost out to Roscommon in Division 1 at the weekend.
18 minutes ago

GAA PUNDIT SEÁN Cavanagh says he is “very worried” about the condition of the Tyrone footballers following their defeat to Roscommon in their Allianz league opener.

The 2021 All-Ireland champions struggled with their form last year in the aftermath of lifting Sam Maguire, and they produced another disappointing display in their Division 1 outing at Dr Hyde Park.

Tyrone conceded three second-half goals against the Division 2 champions which ultimately settled the tie for the home side.

“After seeing them in the McKenna Cup, I was worried,” Cavanagh said on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday last night when asked about his home county’s result.

“And after seeing them today, I’m very, very worried because they haven’t a lot of players to come back.

“We’re watching a lot of games and saying that there are five or six players missing [for each team]. There’s not a lot missing here in Tyrone right now.

“[It was a] seriously bad year last year and there’s going to be a lot of questions asked if the form doesn’t pick up soon.”

Tyone face another difficult task next weekend when they host a Donegal side who will be buoyed by their Division 1 opening victory over All-Ireland champions Kerry.

